Effective Ways To Tackle Drug Addiction Problems At Workplace 

1 out 10 people working in the United States have had a recent drug abuse problem.

Despite having drug addictions and substance abuse problems, people still continue to work and hold down their jobs and that should be okay. But when does it become a problem?

The problem starts when these people can longer maintain their work ethic and achieve professional goals. You never know what a person’s addiction might do to your company or the people working in that, so as a leader, it’s the employer’s responsibility to devise ways to tackle drug use, abuse and addiction problems at the workplace. Be it in-company counselling or getting your employees to an outpatient treatment center, the responsibility falls on the employer shoulders to effectively solve this problem.

Here’s what you can, as an employer do to tackle addiction at workplace

Get Your Facts Right

Accusing someone in any situation is one of the worst things to do especially when it’s drugs. Make sure you have thoroughly investigated your employee for the said offence. It can include testing depending on your state laws and mostly on the drug policy that your office follows. The investigation can be conducted by a manager or supervisor even a representative of the HR department is well suited to investigate.

You need to differentiate between illegal and legal drug use, many states have now allowed the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes. So, make sure that addiction is an actual abuse and not a routinely allowed amount.

Educate Yourself About Drug Addiction

Not every employer would be keen to help their employee in such a situation. However, helping your workers is part of being a professional. Educate yourself about the symptoms and major causes of addiction so that whenever you do confront and offer help to your employee you are more sensitive towards them.

Often their behavior around the office and response on certain issues can show the root cause of their addiction. If their behavior is erratic, then it is high time to take action against them; although small behavioral changes must be understood, and the employee should be helped.

Confront Them

Finding out about someone’s drug addiction, comes as a shock to many people. However, what many people fail at is confronting the addict. As an employer you must be very sensitive while confronting your employee and try to understand how and why it happened rather than bashing them.

It can be family problems or workplace stress is leading to addiction. Put them in a comfortable position where they can easily talk to you, providing a safe space is essential.

Offer Help

Once you have confronted them it is your moral obligation to offer help. This help if it comes from the company will motivate the employee in a very positive manner. Your belief in them will encourage them even more to escape this rabid cycle of addiction.

If it’s a burnout caused by work, talk to them about the problems to reach a positive solution, if it’s something that is beyond your help, help them find a counselor.

Review Your Policies

What often happens is that after discovering an addicted employee many companies are not prepared for a response. A drug safety policy should be in place which allows you to take prompt action against such employees. If it is in place it will be easy to follow procedures and reach a conclusion, if it is not in place then you can talk to someone in HR who may be able to guide as to further action.

These policies also save the company from any legal embarrassment in case the employee files for discrimination or unfair treatment.

Conclusively, promoting a safe environment in your office is essential to the survival of a strong professional community. An employers main focus should always be to provide help to their employees to lead happier and successful professional and personal lives.