Different Types of Toronto Window Replacement

Toronto window replacement is an essential undertaking especially when it comes to improving your home’s performance, enhancing curb appeal, security and reducing drafts. While most window companies put more emphasis on energy savings and aesthetics, it is essential not to underestimate the importance of having your window installation done the right way. According to Total Home Windows and Doors, besides the window quality itself, correct window installation is key for accurate performance and optimum energy efficiency of your home.

While most homeowners are ignorant about the quality of window installation when doing window replacement, it is vital for them to learn more about the entire process of window installation before embarking on it. That includes different types of windows and installation types. This piece elaborates on the type of window installation. Take a peek.

Full-Frame Window Installation

As the name suggests, the installation involves working on the entire window with its components. Because of the extensive work done on the window, it is okay to repaint the wall after installation is complete. It helps in preventing it from looking patchy and ugly.

To differentiate between full-frame windows from replacement windows, check the nailing fins. If they are present, then the window is full-frame.

Full-Frame Window Installation Process

To be prepared for your full-frame installation windows, expect:

Removal of the old window. The frame too is removed to leave a rough opening.

Sealing the opening so air and water don’t get through into the house.

Adding more insulation to prevent energy loss.

Instead of caulking, a water management system is used to water damage such as mold. It is added at the seal, and the type of flashing done determines its efficiency.

Pros and Cons

Pros

The following are advantages of using full-frame Toronto window replacement.

Best alternatives for windows that get damaged easily.

If you are considering changing the design and shape of your home, they are the best choice.

If your window frame does not have insulation, they provide a solution.

They provide excellent views of the exterior since they have more glass.

Cons

The downsides of full-frame window installation are:

It is labor-intensive since you are removing not only the window but also the entire frame.

Older windows can be challenging while fitting the sashes.

They are relatively expensive than replacement windows.

Pocket Installation

This is a method of window installation where a retrofit/replacement/insert window is slipped into an already existing frame. There is not much work that is done, and it is a quick process that is not messy. Besides, little labour is needed.

To know whether your window is an insert replacement, check the styles they come in. Often, they are two types: flush-fin and block-fit.

Flush-fin windows are fitted in existing perimeter frames. They create a seamless application and are ideal for use in places where the window opening has not been affected by structural or water damage.

Block-fit windows are used on existing wood frames. For them to be functional, the frames must not be damaged.

Pros and Cons of Insert Toronto Window Replacement

Pros

To help you decide whether or not to buy insert windows, here are their pros:

When installed correctly, quality insert windows are energy efficient.

They are an excellent option for upgrading and adding value to your home.

The process of installing insert windows is fast and easy. When done by a professional, they can be completed in a day.

They add to the curb appeal through their unlimited styles and shapes.

Cons

The main disadvantages of insert Toronto window replacement are: