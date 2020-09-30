What Is SEO for Law Firms?

Search engine optimization, or SEO, is the only way to enhance your company’s visibility on search engines like Google or Bing. All businesses or website owners need to use SEO in order to increase their search engine rankings, with a view to directing more traffic to their webpages.

Legal SEO or law firm SEO simply refers to search engine optimization for businesses operating within the legal industry. With niche services and a highly targeted demographic, it’s essential that law firms have access to specialist SEO services. By implementing appropriate SEO tactics, legal practices can increase their online visibility and generate an increase in volume of website traffic, thus giving them the opportunity to maximize conversion rates and expand their client base.

Top SEO Tips for Law Firms

If you want to get the most out of your SEO campaigns – and your budget – it’s essential to use the latest tools and sure-fire strategies. When it comes to SEO for lawyers, combining general SEO principles with legal practice operations typically delivers the best results. To enhance your search engine optimization now, take a look at these top SEO tips for law firms:

1. Select the Right Keywords

Every SEO campaign targets specific keywords. Choosing the wrong keywords will mean that your online visibility increases, but only in front of the wrong audience, which won’t equate to financial returns. Alternatively, selecting inappropriate keywords can lengthen the time it takes to see results or significantly increase your budget.

By identifying the right keywords to target, however, you can maximize your ROI and achieve results quickly. Furthermore, you can ensure that your webpages and online content are being displayed to users from the relevant demographic.

2. Use Local SEO

Standard SEO involves targeting generic keywords. In contrast, local SEO involves targeting a specific geographical area. As most people use a law firm that’s easily accessible to them, you might find that the majority of your client base consists of people or companies situated within a certain radius of your offices. By using local SEO to target users based in these areas, you can reduce your budget, boost your rankings more quickly and increase conversions.

If you want to rank highly for the key term, ‘best law firm’, for example, you’ll face stiff competition, which will increase your costs and slow down your progress. Crucially, you’ll also find that users from all over the world are searching for, ‘best law firm’, which means much of the traffic you generate won’t actually convert to clients.

By using local SEO and targeting the key term, ‘best law firm London’, or ‘best law firm Dallas’, for example, you can ensure that the users who are directed to your website are searching for the best law firm in this specific area. Additionally, local SEO search terms are generally cheaper to target and increase your rankings more quickly, so you’ll see results faster than you expect.

3. Use an SEO Consultant

As you can see, a significant amount of analysis and expertise is required to implement effective lawyer SEO strategies. Few law firms have the in-house resources to create, execute and monitor successful SEO campaigns. By partnering with SEO consultants or outsourcing your needs to an SEO agency, you can access the expert input you need.

However, it’s important to choose a firm that offers specialist SEO for attorneys. A general SEO agency is unlikely to have in-depth knowledge of the legal industry, which will limit the results they can produce. By using a firm with established legal SEO services, you can ensure that your search engine optimization campaigns will be perfectly tailored to your practice.

At 12AM Agency, for example, knowledgeable experts carry out a free lawyer SEO audit to identify key areas of concern. By highlighting where your legal SEO is lacking, it’s easy to see why you’re struggling to generate increased website traffic. From there, in-house legal SEO experts will get to work creating a bespoke strategy to increase your rankings and enhance your firm’s online visibility.

4. Use On-Page SEO

Search engine optimization can be split into two distinct areas: on-page SEO and off page SEO. On-page SEO refers to everything on your website that contributes to your rankings. To identify the numerous components, you’ll need to have in-depth knowledge of Google’s algorithms and ranking factors. However, things like your page loading speed, site security, keyword optimization and meta descriptions are all important when it comes to SEO.

Additionally, site structure and functionality play a role in determining your rankings too. This may mean you need to update your site or server to enhance the user experience and satisfy Google’s ranking criteria. Of course, if you don’t have the skills needed to modify your site’s architecture or increase its functionality, you’ll want to use an experienced developer to do this for you.

5. Practice Outreach

While on-page SEO is critically important, you’ll need to focus on off page SEO too, if you want to achieve overall success. Backlinks and outreach are an integral element of off page SEO and they simply can’t be ignored if you want to get to the top spot on search engine results pages (SERPs).

When you secure backlinks from other websites, it adds credibility to your own site in the eyes of search engines. By getting high domain authority sites to link to your webpages, you verify your own trustworthiness and reliability. By doing so, search engines are more likely to promote your content and you can increase your rankings more quickly and successfully.

Making SEO Work for Your Law Firm

Search engine optimization isn’t a one-off task. In fact, you need to consistently update your site and your online content if you want to maintain and increase your search engine rankings. In addition, you’ll need to be aware of changes to Google’s algorithms and update your SEO strategy and webpages accordingly.

With so many aspects of legal SEO to consider, it’s easy to see why a specialist approach is required. By working with SEO companies that specialize in legal search engine optimization, you can ensure that you achieve the top spots on search engine results pages and maximize your ROI.