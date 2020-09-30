How are Casinos Adapting During the Pandemic?

After weeks of a global lockdown, casinos throughout the UK are opening up. In fact, some operators are welcoming their customers in the best way possible: bonuses, competitions and fun fair events.

A case in point is PlayOJO casino, the top-tier online slots, bingo and card game website launched in 2017. Last month, the operator held a drive-in bingo event hosted by the sensational TV queen Gemma Collins.

Gemma wasn’t the only celebrity at the event, though. Fans got a chance to cure their nostalgia of ‘90s music with performances by East 17. What’s more, they interacted with famed personal trainer Mr. Motivator.

PlayOJO’s successful event is just one example of how casinos are adapting to these post-COVID-19 times. Here’s more of how gambling businesses are reacting to the pandemic.

Increased Safety Measures

Travel restrictions and COVID-19 fears mean that not everyone can visit their favorite casino. Some people want to play slots, but they can’t leave their homes. Others don’t want to risk contracting the disease.

PlayOJO and other casinos are implementing several methods to attract players. First, they have placed COVID-19 prevention measures in place. For example, every patron must wear a mask, sanitize and observe safe distancing rules.

Additionally, they are limiting the number of guests at any given time. In other words, they are serving fewer customers for the sake of keeping everyone safe.

Promoting Online Gambling

With people staying at home longer, casinos are launching websites to help their patrons seek online entertainment. From Caesars and Borgata to Hard Rock and Wynn Resorts, nearly every casino these days has a website and app.

But it’s not just land-based heavyweights that provide online entertainment. There are hundreds of online casinos in the US, Canada, Britain, Curacao, Malta and Australia. Some of these companies provide a wider game choice than brick and mortar establishments.

PlayOJO is an excellent example. During its latest event in Manchester, the casino focused on promoting its new bingo platform–a mobile-friendly website with eight playrooms. But as this review notes here, PlayOJO online casino is also home to hundreds of slots and card games.

Bonuses Galore

With business going down, casinos are doing what’s necessary to survive. And that means bonuses for everyone willing to play slots, poker, blackjack or roulette for real money. Bonuses act as a magnet that attracts new players, which is why every operator has an offer for everyone.

Normally, PlayOJO and other casinos give you a bonus after making your first deposit. For example, you could receive 100% of your money as a deposit. Or you could get 50 free spins after your first top up.

Because of COVID-19, though, casinos are providing even more bonuses. At some websites, creating a free account qualifies you for an instant no-deposit reward. It could be $10 or 20 free spins on a slot machine.

Additionally, you receive more bonuses after you become a regular customer. You could get points you can later redeem into bonuses. Alternatively, you can get cash prizes for winning tournaments.

Sports Betting

Visit any casino in these trying times, and you’ll find more than just slots and card games. Nowadays, they also feature sportsbooks on the same websites as their casino lobbies. The explanation is that every operator wants to maximize profits.

And the best way to make profits when business is down is through diversification. As such, operators that normally provide online bingo also feature slot machines. In contrast, poker-only websites are also adding blackjack, roulette and baccarat to their list of games.

Luckily, the world is getting back to normal. And as such, gambling businesses don’t have to hang on to straws for long. Precisely, they can now provide betting markets from many countries: the UK, Europe, North and South America, to name several.

Expanding Beyond the UK

Although COVID-19 affected many casinos, some of them are reacting by targeting new markets. The explanation is that they want to increase their customer base even though now it doesn’t seem to be a perfect time.

In many cases, online casinos are the businesses pushing to score patrons beyond their countries of origin. For example, PlayOJO casino now also accepts players from Canada, Africa, France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

Britain aside, casinos based in New Jersey want to expand to Delaware, Pennsylvania or West Virginia. Poker websites based in California want to target Las Vegas, Michigan, New York or wherever there’s a growing demand for online gaming.

Is expansion working for online casinos? Mostly yes. These businesses are targeting new regions to score new customers. And so far, most of them are succeeding. The only hindrance is that people aren’t embracing casino games as fast as they did pre-coronavirus.

Improving Services

Some casinos are reacting to the pandemic by improving their services. That’s because as demand for their services reduce, only the best operators have a chance of thriving. Companies with terrible customer support, poor security or low-paying games risk closing down.

In contrast, the most successful operators are those that provide player-centric casino services. For example, PlayOJO online casino features high-paying slots and card games. And it offers irresistible bonuses to new customers.

Additionally, it provides reliable customer service and well-maintained websites and apps. In other words, operators are getting better in hopes players will choose them over competitors.

Problem Gambling Tools

According to reports by the Guardian and the BBC, people gambling during COVID-19 are spending more money than ever. In fact, there was a time online searching for casinos in the UK got too much that legislators nearly imposed betting limits.

Fortunately, now new gambling laws have been made since the pandemic began. However, Britain’s casino regulator has been urging operators to provide gambling tools to all their customers.

The assumption is that gambling tools can help reduce problem gambling. They can help players set weekly betting limits. Or they could allow them to cool off after a series of losses. Another alternative is to suspend their accounts through a service like Gamstop. And if everything else fails, they can close these accounts.

Conclusion

When the pandemic hit the world, gambling businesses like PlayOJO were some of the most affected businesses. Brick and mortar casinos were hit harder. But eventually, they reopened and figured ways to adapt to the new normal.

For starters, most operators are investing in online gaming. And they are investing heavily to become the best online casinos available. That way, no matter how tough the competition gets, they can be sure they will survive.