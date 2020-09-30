Business groups unite against lockdown

Eight business organisations from across Northern Ireland have come together to implore the Executive to resist placing the local economy in another lockdown again, fearing that doing so, without the same degree of financial support available earlier this year, will result in business closures and job losses.

In a joint statement, Belfast Chamber, Causeway Chamber, Derry Chamber, Hospitality Ulster, Manufacturing NI, Newry Chamber, NI Retail Consortium and Retail NI said: “We are all well aware of the huge challenge before the Executive as it continues to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Equally, it has been a really tough time for businesses in many sectors of our economy with both employers and employees facing into an uncertain future.

Throughout the crisis created by COVID-19, businesses have stepped forward and played their part. We understand how Ministers may have to introduce additional measures to help in the fight against the virus however, we have come together to ask that they carefully consider the impact that each of their actions have on businesses and their staff and we especially implore you to resist placing our economy in any type of lockdown again.

It is absolutely clear that the Executive does not have the financial firepower to offer the kind of levels of support previously available to businesses during the last lockdown. Our fear is that a lockdown without sufficient support for businesses will result in closures and a considerable number of job losses and that devastating economic impact is something we urge Ministers to have at the forefront of their minds.

The Executive has an enormous task but we encourage them to work with business to find solutions that ensure that when we get through this crisis, as we will, we can retain jobs, keep businesses open and have an economy that is strong and capable of growing again”.