What Does An EICR Test Require From You

An EICR test is a legal must for all commercial buildings. The commercial electrical installation condition report is there to find electrical faults before they become a serious issue.

Booking

Meeting the health and safety requirements of owning a commercial property never seems to end. The vast majority of buildings require completed EICR every five years. Your property might be a special case and need one more frequently. How the building is used determines this.

Let’s assume your building is the average building and work with the five-year scale.

As a landlord, it is your job to understand your building’s usage and book the test. You have a choice. You can close the entire building for a complete examination on top of all the other inspections needed and remember to book another five years down the line, or you can have 20 per cent of building’s wiring and circuit accessories checked yearly. Yearly tests keep business disruption to a minimum. They’re easier to remember and schedule.

Let the Experts Do Their Thing

Being capable of changing a fuse or operating a light switch doesn’t mean you know what you are doing when it comes to electrical safety. You can spot a frayed wire but so can every person on the workforce.

An experienced electrician knows where the most common damage occurs and what to look for before anyone else notices that frayed wire. Trained electricians lack superpowers. After a visual inspection, the actual testing is carried out.

Repairs

Electrical installations wear down. It doesn’t matter how great they once were or how much money you paid, like everything else, they wear down. It is your job to have these repaired.

The electrician assigns codes to discovered faults. They range in severity. The most important thing to remember is C1, C2 and F1. These codes are given to faults that bring the installation out of use until it is fixed. In the case of F1, it needs to be further investigated. C3 faults aren’t immediately dangerous, but a good landlord has these fixed right away. Fixing faults may seem expensive and an inconvenience, but it works out a lot cheaper in the long run. Electrical faults kill and start fires.

Certificate

Once your building has received a complete inspection and all faults are repaired, a certificate is given. This expires in five years. If you are on yearly inspections, you don’t need to worry about it. Having 20 per cent of the building’s wiring and circuit accessories checked is a habit. If you are on five or three-year inspections, you need to remember to rebook it.

The truth of the matter is an electrical installation, and condition report doesn’t require much from landlords. Find out how often your building needs it. Book it. Let the electricians run their tests. Have repairs made. Part or the entire building will require the mains switched off. Commercial electricians understand this and try to accommodate your schedule.