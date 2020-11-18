Chartered Accountants focus on Businesss Bounce Back

A virtual conference run by Ulster’s Chartered Accountants in partnership with Danske Bank is aiming to help local businesses to ‘bounce back’ from the impact of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The ‘Bouncing Back Virtual Conference’ will focus on the importance of leadership and resilience as businesses, advisers and their clients look to recover and rebuild the local economy.

The half-day event, taking place on Thursday 19th November is chaired by speaker and broadcaster David Meade and will feature a range of speakers on the theme of leadership and resilience including James McSporran, Learning & Development Consultant; Vicky Davies, Deputy Chief Executive, Danske Bank; Conor Houston, Houston Solutions Ltd; and Dee France, Chartered Accountants Ireland.

A panel of local business leaders and advisers will also talk about their experiences during the pandemic. Panel members will include Kieran Kennedy, O’Neills; Greg Bradley, BLK Box; Marianne Hood, Institute of Hospitality NI; and Brian Ambrose of Belfast City Airport.

Maeve Hunt, Chair of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society said: “The challenges for business throughout this year have been plain to see. The qualities of leadership and resilience have never been needed more. Our aim with this conference is to look to the positive and to examine ways in which businesses can successfully adapt and recover.

“We have a strong line-up of expert speakers, a panel of business leaders who have faced unprecedented challenges over the last year as well as valuable insights from our partner Danske Bank. Our aim is that delegates will come away motivated and thinking positively about how they can take their business forward despite the lingering challenge of COVID-19.

Guest speaker Vicky Davies, Deputy Chief Executive of conference partner Danske Bank said: “We’re so looking forward to the ‘Bouncing Back Virtual Conference’ and hearing from some excellent local businesspeople about how they have adapted and transformed their businesses over this difficult year. Despite tough times still to come, I hope the stories we hear at the conference will give us all a sense of hope for the future.”

