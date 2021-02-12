The simple way to encrypt all business data and traffic

The world is generating more data than ever before, and we do this by using our smartphones, laptops or the hundreds of global online services that are available to us. This trend for an increase in data production has intensified further thanks to the personal and professional challenges people have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020, we witnessed a sudden change in global work culture, with more people being forced to work from home. Online shopping habits also soared as more consumers, unable to visit shops, we’re buying things from store websites, or they were ordering their weekly groceries online and using delivery services for their weekly shop.

But with this increase in data traffic, we have also seen a rise in cybercrime. The change in personal, retail, and commercial habits has only served as an opportunity for online criminal networks to attempt to gain access to our personal data. Some of the statistics from last year are startling.

They show how dangerous the hugely sophisticated cyberattacks have become, especially to businesses, and the danger they pose to an already volatile global economy.

Research suggests that last year more than 4,000 malicious COVID-related sites appeared across the web, and a cyberattack incident is now predicted to occur every 11 seconds in 2021, which is near twice the rate seen in 2019.

The overall cost to the global economy due to cybercrime is expected to be in the region of $6 trillion this year, with ransomware predicted to cost the world $20 billion alone. And it is ransomware that is being used to specifically target organisations, with 91% of cyberattacks being launched on them through spear-phishing emails.

The business world has never been more under threat from online criminals. With the disruption we have all experienced, which has meant many more people are working from home, it seems now is the time to act to protect your business against any possible data breaches with the security of a VPN service.

Remote access solutions and remote desktop software have become critical in ensuring a secure and continued business operation, and one key technology that allows for secure remote access to your organisation’s internal network is a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN server will give you access to internal company resources via a secure channel, which will keep all your data protected to avoid any possible breaches, which can be hugely costly to any business.

The process of adding VPN’s to all company desktops, laptops, and smart devices is relatively straightforward. The user first needs to connect to the internet before initiating a VPN connection through a locally installed software link, or via a web browser to an on-premises VPN server.

There are a few ways to implement an office VPN so employees can access resources remotely, when they are working from home, without the risk of compromising security.

Firstly, remote-access VPNs allow people to access a company’s intranet from anywhere in the world using their personal computer or mobile device. Users will be able to access all the office computers’ resources, almost as if they were directly connected to the network. The two most common technologies used in remote-access VPNs are SSL and IPSec.

The setup cost for this is minimal and can be easily scaled as a company grows, with most VPN providers offering business subscriptions for multiple users.

Secondly, a Cloud VPN, also known as VPN as a Service (VPNaaS) is a new technology that has been specifically rolled out for cloud-based applications and data. Many businesses have moved their network environment, applications and data into the cloud, so remote-access VPNs are no longer enough to protect data security.

As people are increasingly using their own home network, personal computers, or mobile devices to access office networks, it has raised a lot of security issues. While cloud service providers offer the network infrastructure, they cannot provide security for end-users’ personal devices.

So, a cloud VPN’s objective is to give remote workers secure access to cloud resources through a cloud-based VPN over the public internet from any location in the world. Unlike remote-access VPNs, which usually require an on-premises VPN infrastructure, a Cloud VPN can provide an accessible and secure connection, globally.

Finally, for businesses that run both on-premises and cloud-based applications, neither remote access VPN nor Cloud VPN is adequate to protect end-to-end data security. Therefore, a Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN) technology can be used to address this requirement.

Cybercrime has never been so sophisticated, but VPN’s can combat it to allow for continued business protection and success.