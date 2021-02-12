Impress the one you love with Genesis Valentine’s Day Brunch

Thank Genesis Bakery for bringing you the ultimate Valentine’s Brunch in Bed this weekend.

For starters, serve up the divine heart shaped soda. Savour the flavour of a Genesis heart shaped soda with avocado and tomato and then tingle your sweetness with a tastebud treat of a limited edition Afters By Genesis ‘Cupcakes for My Cupcake’.There’s two to choose from in delicious, light chocolate sponge and chocolate sauce topped with tiny edible hearts and swirls of vanilla or chocolate buttercream.

But if you’d rather cut straight to the chase you could top your heart shaped soda with strawberries, almonds and drizzle them with honey for your honey and accompany them with the perfect tasting brew.

Paul Allen, executive chairman of Genesis Bakery said: “Valentine’s is all about finding the best way to your loved one’s heart and what better way than with a Genesis heart shaped soda. They’re tastier than a card and can be enjoyed together and for a real moment of indulgence you could enjoy a two course Valentine’s weekend brunch by serving our delicious ‘Cupcakes for My Cupcake’ after savouring your soda!”

Limited edition Genesis Bakery Valentine’s Heart Shaped Sodas can be found in nearly 500 Spar, Vivo, Centra, Supervalu and Mace stores across Northern Ireland just across the aisle from its neighbour the ‘Cupcakes for My Cupcake’ cupcake couple specially packaged so you can write the name of your someone special on the wrapper.

