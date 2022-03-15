The Rise Of Online Careers

The internet has changed the way we work and remote working online has emerged as a viable career choice for millions of people. This has only increased in recent years and the opportunities for online careers continue to grow apace. With this in mind, take a look at some of the career types that are available for modern workers to make a living online.

The rise of blogging and vlogging

Many people are taking this opportunity to create content around their lives or interests and turn it into a source of income. Blogging has been around for many years and it is an important part of the work of copywriters. Whether creating blog posts on behalf of other companies or monetising a successful personal blog, the rise of blogging has become a very reliable way to make money online for many people.

Vlogging has emerged out of blogging and it involves using video to cover similar content to a blog. YouTube is a popular destination for vloggers to share their content with an audience that can earn them money as they gain subscribers. Vlogging as a career has certainly proved successful too as some of the most famous YouTubers in the world have gained their popularity thanks to their vlogging efforts!

Influencers in the media

The term ‘influencer’ has emerged in the social media age and it refers to someone who has a significant following on social channels who are influenced by the content they post. Many influencers are active on YouTube with a vlog or posting other content but they are also common on platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. Influencers create content for their audience and can earn an income from things like views on YouTube, sponsorships and paid partnerships with brands in their niche.

The popularity of game streamers

Platforms like Twitch have presented an opportunity for gamers of all types to make careers in video gaming by having their audience watch them as they play certain games. They are similar to influencers, but operate in the gaming niche and livestream their gaming to a captive audience. Things like ad revenue and sponsorship generate income for successful streamers.

They play all sorts of games, including the latest competitive games or ever-popular streaming giants like Minecraft. One popular option is online slot streamers, who play popular video slots and table games from an online casino arcade and stream the experience on YouTube or Twitch. It has become a popular trend and big streamers are able to play high-stakes games that many gamers enjoy to observe.

Benefits of online tutors

Tutoring has long been a part of life for children and young people to help improve their performance at school and the internet has made it easier than ever to access top tutors. Qualified teachers and experts in certain subjects have taken to using online platforms to provide a tutoring service online, either in 1-to-1 settings or to groups, and it can be a lucrative career.

Gaining fame through YouTube

We all know about the success of certain YouTubers, many of whom generate millions of pounds each year from their content. Whether vloggers, let’s-players, musicians, artists or many other types of YouTubers, there is demand for content on YouTube and there are opportunities to earn big if you can build an audience. Many of us watch YouTube and have favourite channels on there, so there is no shortage of inspiration for content to create for the platform.