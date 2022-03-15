How Your HR Department Can Improve The Productivity Of Your Team

Running a business is challenging to do alone. While growth is indicative of increased success, it also brings with it the added challenge of managing higher numbers of employees and keeping them happy, motivated, and productive. All of this has to be done while also tackling many of the complex daily tasks that a business owner must deal with.

This is why many people who run a business hire a full human resources team to help manage their workforce and ensure that everyone is being looked after as much as possible. There are many ways that your HR department can improve your team’s quality of life, which can lead to much more productivity and success in the long run.

Encourage Feedback

First of all, your HR team will be able to help your employees provide feedback on their work and their jobs. It can be an intimidating time when an employee tries to raise an issue with senior management, and human resources will be able to act as a middleman in this situation. Employee feedback is very important to your business, and if staff are able to raise concerns anonymously, this will give them peace of mind that their problems are being taken seriously.

It will also allow you to receive a more detailed report from HR as opposed to spending excessive time in meetings with employees. Of course, in more serious situations, it’s worth having a face-to-face meeting with that particular employee alongside an HR representative so that they feel less anxious in this situation.

Facilitate Communication

Within a team, especially one that may have some or all employees working remotely, communication is vital to the continued success of a business. Human resource representatives have a duty to facilitate communication between management and employees to keep everyone in the loop regarding important issues. Employees should feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss anything with HR, and this will ultimately help with the transfer of information up and down the chain of command.

Not only this, but communication across departments and between individuals can be handled by HR representatives, ensuring that everyone knows what other team members are doing and how they’re feeling. This inspires unity and cohesion inside your workforce.

Eradicate Task Overlap

The busier you get, the more tasks your team is going to take on. While this can be stressful if managed poorly, it can also lead to extensive overlap of tasks which could spell disaster for your team if left unchecked. Your HR team can help employees to manage these tasks properly to reduce stress and will be able to discuss any concerns those employees have with being overworked. One major issue that a lot of larger companies face is excessive meetings.

While meetings can be important, they can take up a lot of time, and some employees may use these meetings as a way of seeming productive without really achieving much at all. Have your human resources team identify any of these unnecessary meetings if needed and watch your team’s productivity increase.

Ensure Employees Are Comfortable

The biggest focus for HR is to ensure your employees are happy and comfortable in their roles. This means both physically and mentally, and they will be able to assist your team if not whether that means providing them with better equipment such as desks and chairs to reduce the impact of poor posture or giving employees the opportunity to discuss any personal problems they’re having which is interfering with their comfort in the workplace. Making sure your team is comfortable will allow them to focus on their work rather than their concerns, which should be a priority for your HR representatives.

Keep Track Of Work Hours

Another useful thing that your HR department can do is to keep track of the hours that your team works so that you get a good idea of who is putting in effort in their role and who is going above and beyond. Not only that, but they can track the time off that your employees take off work for sick days as well as holidays to ensure everyone is operating in line with the rules. Managing your employee holidays is a vital part of your HR team’s responsibilities.

Using a holiday management platform like this one from Factorial will make the process much easier and reduce the risk of any overlapping holiday grants. If these types of mistakes are made, allowing all overlapping holidays to go ahead may put your business at risk of being understaffed. Having to rescind holiday time from certain employees and not others can damage employee morale. Avoid these problems by using quality holiday management software. A holiday management platform can also help managers better plan their projects. Knowing when their team members will be absent can assist in scheduling the right timelines for work, meaning it can streamline projects, so consider incorporating it into your organisation.

Strengthen Recruitment

A good HR team will also play a large part in the recruitment of other employees, both at the recruitment phase and during onboarding. As part of this team, you may even consider hiring your own recruitment specialist to source quality candidates for any new roles you’re looking to fill.

Your HR team, with the help of a recruiter, can identify qualified individuals that are suitable for these roles, as well as being a good fit for your business as a whole. Having a great team that can use their skills to find more suitable employees than you may otherwise be able to yourself can help to ensure that you have a much better chance of finding amazing talent that can improve the quality and productivity of your business.

Improve Company Culture

The way in which your team operates can be hampered by a negative company culture that has spread throughout your workforce. While business owners have a significant responsibility as to what the culture is like within their own company, an HR department will be able to have a substantial influence over this.

They will be able to help maintain good practices among your staff and run training sessions to ensure that respect and tolerance play a huge role within your company culture. As well as encouraging respect and positivity among your employees, a good company culture also comes from the way you treat your employees. Your HR team can advise you on things you can do to improve relations between yourself and your team and will also be able to implement any changes you’ve decided on.

Encourage Further Training

Your human resources department can also be utilised to train staff to improve certain skills that would benefit their roles. While it’s crucial to send employees on professional courses for specific, specialised training, especially those that result in official certification, your HR team can hold their own training sessions to impart their own wisdom, as well as deliver courses to your team.

These skills could be basic graphic design work, social media management, presentation skills, and sales training to name a few. These added skills may improve the productivity of your business and, therefore, your success too.

Promote Healthy Lifestyles

Finally, the health and wellbeing of your employees is another key thing to focus on as an employer. Ensuring that your team is getting enough exercise and breaks from their work can help to improve their physical wellness, which leads to better productivity.

Have your HR team encourage regular breaks and perhaps even allow for your team to use standing desks if required. You could even have human resources arrange company exercise sessions to improve posture and overall physical health, which can improve how your team operates throughout the day.