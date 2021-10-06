The Growing Importance of Code in Business

When thinking about coding many people think of websites and complex programmes that launch rockets into space, however, coding in business can be made much simpler using a no code solution. With the growing importance of code comes more demand for easy to implement systems and you’ll be pleased to know that this software already exists with companies such as Intelastel offering a solution.

In fact, Intelastel recently conducted a survey that asked business leaders about their thoughts on the future of code. Interestingly 75% of respondents do see digital skills as a growing requirement for employees, yet almost 20% of respondents are reluctant to learn to code due to it being too time consuming. But why is coding so important in today’s business world?

Why is code important to business?

As most companies are now online and a greater percentage of the population has access to the internet, the need for code has become a vital part of business operations. Without code there’d be no digital landscape and therefore no way to communicate, engage or sell to consumers around the world. To put it simply, we need code to operate an online business.

The Future of Code

As we all know, code is important to business and research shows that coding is set to grow in importance over coming years, as 69% of business leaders identified coding as a very important skill for future employees.

Although this can seem daunting and as though all businesses must hire a coding specialist, this is simply not true, no code solutions make things easier for digital businesses. As time goes by demand for no code solutions will increase, as businesses look for solutions that take the pressure off employees whilst still allowing businesses to have a manageable digital presence. So, whilst the future is code focused our need to learn how to code will not change, instead businesses will be focused on no code solutions making daily running’s simpler.

Three Steps to Implementing No Code Solutions into Your Business

No code solutions are perfect for those looking for an effective, easy to implement option for online assets but it is important the correct system is chosen for your business. Below are three key things every business should consider before choosing their no code provider.

Step 1: Hiring those with knowledge

No code technology may mean that daily dealings with coding are reduced or non-existent but having someone within the company that can advise and identify the right system is important. The right person will ensure the chosen system is a help to your business and not a hindrance. Finding an experienced tech professional can be difficult as there are many roles that require a level of tech knowledge from marketers to operations managers and obviously IT professionals. These are just a few job titles that you may want to consider when hiring a professional.

People from these backgrounds should be able to advise on platforms based on experience whilst also considering the reason the business needs the system. They must understand that the system’s role is to make life easier for employees and make business running’s more efficient.

Step 2: Identify the right system for the business

As a starting point think about why you want to implement this no code solution platform. Make a list of the issues the business is currently experiencing and use this as a scoring system to mark each platform against. This process should ensure the chosen platform fixes any issues rather than adding to them.

When having initial discussions with any provider be sure to ask for a demonstration to find out how easy it is to use and also implement into the business. Consider potential technical difficulties due to servers or hosts. It may be useful to speak to those who will actually use the system on a regular basis to ensure they understand its role. Also, think about how many people will be using the platform at any one time to ensure the platform can accommodate the amount of users.

Finally, think about finances how much time will this look to save against how much money you stand to pay and ask yourself, is it worth it?

Step 3: Implementing the solution across the business

When implementing the platform into the business be sure to train all required employees on how to use the platform and be clear on its role. Try to also highlight the benefits of the no code solution rather than just explain its use.

Introduce the system to managers and also explain any backup options just in case the system goes down – it may be useful to develop an instruction manual for all users and a backup plan for all managers to access in case of emergencies.

Overall, the future of code is looking to make life easier for all, by having professionals create systems that make a digital landscape easier to monitor and control businesses look set to stay online using no code solutions. If you have thoughts or want to share your opinions on the subject of coding, then please join the conversation using #TheFutureOfCode.