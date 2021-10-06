Kearney’s inducted to Boost Retailer Hall of Fame

Boost Drinks has announced Kearney’s, Randalstown as its inaugural inductee to the Boost Retailer Hall of Fame with an impressive 30% of the overall votes cast by the people of Northern Ireland.

The Boost Retailer Hall of Fame search began in June to not only thank local retailers here for the dedication they have shown to their communities, but also to give customers the opportunity to show their appreciation.

Customers were asked to nominate their favourite retailer and share ‘what they were famous for’ to decide the first ever retailer that would be inducted into the Boost Retailer Hall of Fame.

Of the hundreds of nominations made, almost a third of these were for Kearney’s, Randalstown, who will receive a £750 holiday voucher, £100 worth of Boost Drinks stock, a winner’s plaque and the bragging rights as the inaugural Boost Retailer Hall of Fame inductee.

Kearney’s customers praised the “superb selection of quality, fresh food”, and amazing staff who “all seem to love coming into work” and “consistently go above and beyond for each and every customer.” It was described as “an absolutely super shop” and a “friendly, helpful family-run business with hard-working and dedicated staff who do a lot for charity”.

However, it was the things done outside of the store setting that resonated with many customers including Lorraine MacCann who said: “At the beginning of COVID, I broke my leg; they delivered all my goods, and always went the extra mile to see if I needed anything extra. They are always trying to be up to date with food trends, and I really cannot believe there is a better store in Northern Ireland. I’ve only lived in the area for 3 years and I have known good shops before, but these guys go above and beyond.”

Another local customer also praised the store for “delivering groceries to members of the community who were unable to walk or drive and offering to carry customers’ shopping to the car in all weathers. Nothing is too much trouble.”

Jack Taylor, Boost Drinks Trade Marketing Manager, said of the initiative: “We are delighted to honour the first ever inductee into the Boost Retailer Hall of Fame and give them the recognition they deserve, courtesy of their customers’ nominations.

“Boost has worked with local retailers here for 18 years and during that time we have seen just how important they are to their communities, and equally their outstanding commitment to their customers.

“On behalf of Boost Drinks, we want to thank everyone who took the time to nominate and a special thanks goes out to retailers across Northern Ireland for their continued support.” added Jack

Kearney’s Store Supervisor, Donna McAllister was the one who shared the Retailer Hall of Fame initiative with her colleagues and was thrilled to see the store receive so many nominations

“The management at Kearney’s are so delighted to receive this fantastic award from Boost Drinks, as well as the gorgeous plaque, the £750 holiday vouchers and Boost stock. It was lovely to read the feedback from our customers and we want to thank them so much for their votes. It gave the staff a real feel-good factor reading through them, and we all felt really appreciated.”

Huge praise goes out to Moutray’s Costcutter in Lurgan, and Costcutter, Moygashel in Dungannon who placed 2nd and 3rd in the Boost Hall of Fame respectively.

Boost Drinks was established in 2001, launching in Northern Ireland in 2003, and now owns the province’s top selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel*.