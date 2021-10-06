National Museums NI announces a series of Spooky Halloween Events

National Museums NI has announced that a number of family-friendly Halloween events will take place at its Ulster American Folk Park, Ulster Folk Museum and Ulster Museum sites from 23 to 31 October 2021.

At Ulster American Folk Park, these will be:

The Jack O’Lantern Halloween Festival, which will take place from 23 Saturday October to Sunday 31 October 2021. Rooted in Irish folklore, this traditional Hallowe’en celebration offers spine tingling family fun with creepy characters, fortune telling, seasonal games, food tasting and the opportunity to create your own pumpkin Hallowe’en design at home! Suitable for all ages.

The new Hallowe’en Torchlit Tours: The Curse of Johnny MacMaster. This will take place from Thursday 28 October to Saturday 30 October 2021. This spine-tingling adventure will transport visitors back to a time when talk of banshees and curses were commonplace on these shores. You’ll be able to visit the wake of ole Ma MacMaster, the local fortune teller, hear her terrifying tales of evil fairies and banshees, and then meet other creepy characters along the way. This event is appropriate for age 10 upwards and booking is essential.

Ulster Folk Museum, Cultra will also host Hallowe’en Celebrations from Tuesday 26 October to Sunday 31 October 2021. Activities will include folklore tales and spooky stories from times gone by, along with centuries-old Hallowe’en traditions, such as apple bobbing, cabbage reading and carving turnips to keep evil spirits at bay. Visitors will be able to have a go at crab apple smashing with The Conservation Volunteers, listen to traditional music, see the mummers’ plays and try colcannon or traditional barnbrack. Sunday 31st October will also see a spooky Hallowe’en murder mystery for daring detectives to solve.

Ulster Museum is partnering with Cinemagic to present a programme of family friendly spooky screenings from Sunday 24 October to Sunday 31 October 2021. Films include the Witches and a fancy-dress screening of the classic Halloween film, Hocus Pocus.

The Museum will also play host to Night of the Living Dead, which will take place on Saturday 30 October from 7pm to 11:30pm. Delivered in association with the George A. Romero Foundation, this event for classic horror fans will include special introductions by producer Suzanne Romero and star of the film, Russ Streiner, along with screenings of the classic Night of the Living Dead and the recently restored ‘lost’ film The Amusement Park. Zombie attire is encouraged, with a prize on the night for the best dressed.

Advanced booking for all events is recommended. Tickets can be booked at www.nmni.com