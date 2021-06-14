Seven Must-Have Biker Accessories

Everybody knows that bikers are men (and women, too) riding motorcycles, dressed in leather and denim, and rocking lots of jewelry. But does a leather jacket and skull ring make their image complete? Hell no. If you’re going for a full-biker look, you need to get a few essential fashion accessories. You’ll find a list of must-have items below.

Biker wallet

A wallet labeled ‘biker’ will come very in handy even if you’ve never ridden a four-wheeler. Wallets for bikers are made much more durable than their counterparts. It is because bikers always carry their billfolds in jeans pockets where they are exposed to heat, cold, wind, and moisture. Moreover, these leather accessories are subject to abrasion every time they go into and out of the pocket. A regular wallet would lose its shape and look in a month of this harsh usage.

To help a biker wallet retain its shape and function for as long as possible, it is made of the most durable genuine leathers. It is not uncommon to come across exotic leathers such as snake, shark, stingray, crocodile, etc. known for their sturdiness and attractive textures. In addition to durable materials, these accessories benefit from reinforcing, stitching, studding, and other service prolonging means.

2. Wallet Chain

A biker wallet and metal chain are like salt and paper, they are unimaginable without each other. Biker wallets have a grommet to accommodate a chain’s clasp. The other side of a chain is attached to a belt or jeans loop. Not only bikers can take advantage of this design but also cyclists and everyone who enjoys keeping a wallet in a back pocket.

Wallet chains are made of a variety of metals but the most common ones are steel, brass, and silver. You can even benefit from leather chains and their lightness. When it comes to designs, regular round link chains are the most popular option. Need something fancier? No problemo. Crowns, dragons, snakes, Iron Crosses, skulls, and plenty of beloved biker symbols are willing to replace boring links.

3. Bandana

Bandanas are especially relevant in this day and age. You can use them instead of a face mask when you’re in a public place. The rest of the time they are going to perform their main mission – hold your hair back, protect your head against the sun, or remove sweat off your forehead.

Bandanas can also be a fashion statement. Today you can pick any print and even create your own one to convey a certain message or simply look cool.

4. Goggles

Goggles are essential when riding. The smallest insect colliding with your eye while on a motorcycle will cause major troubles. Plus, you don’t want the wind to irritate your organ of vision.

Regular sunglasses won’t do for bikers. Even the best models won’t be secure enough. Luckily, you can choose from hundreds of models providing the benefits you want – sunrays protection, polarization, over-the-glasses function, and many others. There are even designs for night driving that significantly reduce headlight glare.

5. Boots

Bikers enjoy heavy stout boots for a reason. In fact, for many reasons. They are pretty durable to withstand all the rigors of a riding lifestyle. They are resistant to machine oil and fuel. They have a textured sole that prevents feet from slipping off the pegs. Finally, they simply look awesome.

Biker boots are available in a few distinct designs such as engineer boots, tactical boots, racing boots, and even cowboy boots. They can be fairly heavy but bikers don’t really move on their feet so that’s normally not an issue.

6. Fingerless Gloves

Fingerless gloves protect palms from excessive rubbing and improve grip. It may seem like wearing gloves in summer must be too hot but, in fact, it is not. Of course, if you pick a cheap synthetic material it’ll create a sauna effect for your hands. However, if you opt for high-quality leather, it’ll help maintain a healthy environment under the gloves. It is because genuine leather has tiny pores that remove moisture and let your skin ‘breath’. Plus, leather riding gloves can boast a longer service life in contrast to counterparts made of canvas or artificial materials.

7. Lighter featuring biker symbols

Smoking is out of fashion; nevertheless, lighters aren’t going to disappear. You can stop perceiving them as a smoking accessory. After all, a knife isn’t a symbol of the violence of a Swiss army knife isn’t a symbol of the military. A biker lighter will come in handy if you enjoy camping. You can attach it to your keys as a pendant. It can even become a great conversation starter because biker lighters tend to accommodate intimidating symbols fervently loved by motorcyclists.

Are you looking for other accessories to make your biker look complete? You should consider getting a money clasp, a leather belt, a reliable helmet, and, of course, silver biker jewelry. And the last tiny thing you need – a motorcycle.