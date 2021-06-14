China bans financial institutions rendering bitcoin services!

Every crypto investor in the market has witnessed Bitcoin volatile territory. You might be aware that the cryptocurrency market crashed on the 19th of May. The crash waned the price of bitcoin by 50% from the highest of the year. Bitcoin touched the milestone of $65000 amid April, later investing in bitcoin transformed into an ultimate choppy progression. Bitcoin freefall just shocked every crypto investor, and every short-term investor invested in bitcoin units and other cryptocurrencies exited the cryptocurrency market the second crypto market crash.

The unrealized losses are claimed to be more than 700 billion, washed out as 60 billion losses. You can check out forums like Bitcoin’s pricing for getting some considerable outcomes in the bitcoin journey. The cryptocurrency market crashed and declined the value of bitcoin by 30%, the crypto crash wiped out 1 trillion cryptocurrency units from the market, and the market cap of the crypto industry was waned by more than 40%.

The prominent reason behind the fact is China has announced to ban financial institutions rendering services of cryptocurrency. The china crackdown on cryptocurrency made the short-term investors panic, and the market crashed. Here are some of the facts you need to know about china banning financial institutions rendering bitcoin services, so without wasting any further dues, let’s get started.

China Banning Financial Institution Clamped Down Trading Market!

China announcement of crackdown consisting activates like bitcoin mining, trading, and holding bitcoin as speculative assets. The core notion of a crackdown is to ban any financial institution rendering services of cryptocurrency. Conferring the proficient analysts and researchers, the latest move of china’s crackdown on cryptocurrency was primarily to clamp down the trading market. The cryptocurrency ban clear states that no financial institution and online banking forums are not allowed to trade in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The joint statement was released on Tuesday, and it clarified that clients or investors must not indulge in activities such as bitcoin trading and bitcoin mining.

The core notion of intensifying the crypto crackdown was to save the financial system and economics of china from the potential risks. The joint statement stated that the cryptocurrency market recently was subjected to an exceeding extent of highs and lows. Bitcoin trading and holding as a speculative asset have been a vulnerable factor and lingering threat to the financial system. However, the official statement stated did not include holding bitcoin as a speculative asset, but they have correspondingly warned the investors to avoid performing such kind of activities.

Not The First Time!

Bitcoin acquired popularity in the mainstream market in no time. Bitcoin rendered a volatile nature since the very first instance; moreover, the decentralized characteristics of bitcoin have concerned the higher authorities of several countries. China banned the acceptance of bitcoin in banks and e-banking forums back in 2014; following the conception of china, India correspondingly banned any financial institution accepting bitcoin as a payment method back in 2018.

However, Beijing banned the financial institution rendering services of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2017, and the crackdown of cryptocurrency in China is not the foremost time that China has halted bitcoin acceptance and progression related to bitcoin. In 2019, the national bank of china ceased the accessibility of trustable bitcoin exchange rendering the services of cryptocurrency. The statement regarding cryptocurrency crackdown is passed by the three industry bodies; you might be wondering what these three industry bodies are; the collective term includes the finance association of china, banking association alongside the clearing association.

Bitcoin Mining Banned In New York!

Bitcoin mining is a process of solving complicated math puzzles and rendering the services of bitcoin transactions on the blockchain. On the 3rd of May, the New York senate committee passed a bill on halting bitcoin mining for three years; you might wonder how this all related to the ban of a financial institution in China; bitcoin mining is about to banned in china correspondingly despite the fact, china is the largest bitcoin mining chain contributing in the global mining chain. Beijing is going to ban bitcoin mining for almost four years, similar to New York.

This is an utter portion explaining the ban of a financial institution in China which lead to a blood bath in the crypto industry.