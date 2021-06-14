How To Know Which Exercise Clothes To Invest In

One of the best parts about joining a gym and getting into shape is the excuse to buy a whole new gym wardrobe to do so.

It’s no lie that dressing the part does give you a boost in confidence, and whilst it may be a case of ‘all the gear, no idea,’ just knowing that you are suitably dressed for your workout can be the boost you need to give it your all.

However, unless you have a good Nike discount code, buying a new gym wardrobe doesn’t come cheap. So, if you plan to buy the latest gym wear, the array of choices and technical terminology used when shopping for new gym wear today can be overwhelming.

From groundbreakingly breathable materials to life-changing muscle support fabric, it’s hard to know if these items are truly worth your investment.

Below we have broken down what is truly worth investing in when buying for your gym wardrobe and ways you can save pounds as well as losing pounds too!

Trainers

An essential item of clothing when shopping for exercise gear is your choice of footwear. Depending on what type of exercise you are doing, you must cater your footwear for the activity.

If you are doing a lot of running, it is important to make sure you carry out some research and invest in a high-quality running shoe. This is ultimately to ensure that you protect your body from any potential injury and that you are fully supported, as running for a long distance can be extremely tough on the body.

A good workout shoe should support you, be stable and help your balance at all times. So take your time to research a suitable shoe for the activity or type of exercise you’re going to be doing.

Leggings

A high-quality legging for women is an essential part of their gym wardrobe. Whilst there are many options available, it is crucial to search for a legging that meets your needs.

Things to note when shopping for workout leggings are comfort and, of course, the fit – “is it flattering?”, “is it flexible enough?” and “will they stay up?”

We recommend trustworthy brands such as Adidas and Nike when shopping for these gym wardrobe-essentials. Still, in this case, other smaller boutique brands have been known to outshine their larger competitors and offer a range of colours and styles. So always check the reviews to see how they really perform.

Shorts

Whether or not you need to invest in a high-quality pair of shorts depends on what exercise you do. For example, if you are just weight training and doing upper body exercises, it’s not essential to invest in a decent pair of workout shorts.

If you are entirely focused on cardio exercise, you will want to ensure that you have a high-quality lightweight short that allows a full stride and plenty of movement.

Pro tip: fellas, ensure you check the lining of the shorts to ensure some added support for when you are moving about.

The Sports Bra

When it comes to a sports bra, there is one word that stands out, support.

You want to ensure that you are fully supported at all times during your workout, and high-quality sports bras can make all the difference.

When shopping for a sports bra, ensure that you test its full range of movement and choose various options to find what fits you and your needs best.

There is a plethora of information about choosing the right sports bra, and finding the perfect one can be a sport itself! So take your time and do your research on the material, what size, and strap style.

Tops & T-shirts

When it comes to gym tops, we recommend wearing whatever feels comfortable. Whilst there are tops in breathable materials available that can help minimise sweat, for some, a plain cotton tee shirt works just as well.

Ultimately decent workout clothes are there to ensure that you are supported and as comfortable as possible at all times, so try not to fixate on having the best designer label in the gym. Instead, focus on what feels right for you. Sometimes the best workout clothes are the most basic ones.