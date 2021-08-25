See these new smart solutions to established ideas

This article contains advertised content.

Sometimes it’s amazing how many times something needs to go wrong, or just bug you for a long time, before something changes. But when someone sees these possible improvements and then actually invests in them, we can’t do anything else but be thankful.

In this article you can read about a few genius solutions that were right in front of our noses, and that completely changes the landscape for the previous solutions. Who knows, you might fins some inspiration to improve your own solution?

The packaging that changes everything

There has been some great changes within packaging over the years, from paper bags to heat saving packages to insulated cartons. It’s changed the way we buy our products and how long they last each time, making it more environmentally friendly as well. But few things has had as big an impact as the stand up pouch packaging.

The day this was invented was the day that packaging changed. Have you noticed that almost every package in the grocery store is the stand up pouch? The only other alternative nowadays is the old classic carton, but that is mostly used for larger packages. The stand up pouch packaging made such a big impact that it’s hard to see how we could live without it today.

The machine that made life easier

Most people nowadays know about compact living, and some live and breathe it. It started out as a necessary solution to the lack of space in urban areas but it quickly turned into a cool and hip new way of living. And with this new trend came many smart solutions to old and big machines and home utilities.

One of those great improvements was the washer dryer combination. Instead of having to clunky machines taking up precious space in the bathroom, you would now opt for the smaller and more optimized machine that washes and dries your clothes. It was such a big improvements that many house owners got the same idea, even though they had the space for two.

A desk that made you healthier

Everyone who works at a desk have been told the long-term effect it can have on our bodies, and they’re not fun. Luckily someone had the idea of making a desk that both worked for standing up and sitting down, and in entered the adjustable-height desk.

Since then most offices around the UK have switched to the more health-conscious alternative that not only is better for your overall health, it also strengthens your core.