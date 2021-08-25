A&L Goodbody invests in the future with associate appointments

Corporate law firm A&L Goodbody (ALG) has announced the promotion of seven new associates at its Belfast office.

Claire McGoldrick and Áine Hughes have been promoted within the Litigation & Dispute Resolution team, Hannah McDaid and Victoria Taylor become associates in Banking, while Rob Tubman takes up the new role in the Employment department.

Additionally, Tanya Sturgeon has been appointed as an associate within Restructuring & Insolvency, with Deirdre St John also becoming an associate in the Environment team.

ALG in Belfast is currently made up of 114 lawyers and business support professionals and is led by a team of 17 partners.

Michael Neill, Head of ALG’s Belfast office, said that the recent appointments form part of the firm’s ongoing investment across both the Belfast and Dublin offices.

“These appointments come in response to the firm’s commitment to the ongoing growth and success of the Belfast office during what has been an extremely challenging period for the Northern Ireland business community,” he added.

“As we look towards economic recovery, our clients will demand unwavering energy, adaptability and industry know-how as well as technical expertise from our more senior lawyers, and these seven new appointments at associate level very much live up to that.

“We are proud to have such a breadth of talent across our entire team of lawyers and business support professionals in the Belfast office.”