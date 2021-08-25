Amateur sports clubs to receive £2k boost from Boost Sport

Boost Sport, the 2nd largest selling sports drink brand in Northern Ireland*, is giving amateur clubs all over the province a chance to receive a grant with its newest Boost Sport Grant initiative.

A total of £2000 will be awarded to four lucky amateur sports clubs, each receiving £500 as a boost towards achieving their goals.

To be considered for a Boost Sport Grant, all clubs need to do is go to www.boostdrinks.com/sportni and complete the application process stating how their club would use the money to achieve their team goals.

Applications will close on September 30th, 2021 and the winners will be contacted by October 15th.

Boost recently announced that swimmer Jack McMillan from Belfast, who set a new Irish Senior record at the Tokyo Olympics, and Charlotte Dixon, World Indoor Rowing Champion from Ballymena, are the two NI athletes named as Boost Sport ambassadors for 2021.

Adrian Hipkiss, Marketing & International Business Director at Boost explains why local sports clubs should get the ball rolling and apply now, “At Boost we pride ourselves on working with and supporting communities at a grass-roots level so we’re thrilled to announce the Boost Sport Grassroots campaign.

“This is the perfect opportunity for us to give back to local amateur clubs and teams who can use the money to help reach their goals and achieve their hopes and dreams.

“The Boost Sport Grassroots campaign is open to teams from all over Northern Ireland to apply for a grant. The grants will offer lots of opportunities to develop and enhance clubs who want to be at the top of their game and can be spent on anything they need such as equipment, a brand-new kit, upgraded facilities or even travel.

“We know that the people of Northern Ireland love Boost Sport, so much so that it is the 2nd fastest selling sports drink here, so it was only fitting that we give something back.

“We can’t wait to hear from local clubs all over the province and we’re urging everyone who belongs to an amateur club to let us know your club ambitions by filling out the application, and you could be one of our lucky beneficiaries!” added Adrian.

To celebrate the initiative, Boost will also be running a series of giveaways on social media so check out Boost Drinks NI Facebook and Instagram for more information.

Boost Drinks was established in 2001 after founder and MD Simon Gray saw the opportunity to offer consumers a great quality energy drink at a fraction of the price of other brands at that time. Two years later in 2003, Boost was launched in Northern Ireland and now the company owns Northern Ireland’s best-selling soft drink within the local independent convenience channel* as well as the second largest and fastest selling iced coffee brand in the province*.

Boost is available in various pack formats across seven core Energy flavours, Sport, Iced Coffee, as well as limited editions.

To find out more about Boost Sport and to apply, visit www.boostdrinks.com/sportni

*Source is IRI NI Convenience unit sales 52we to 13th June 2021