The pandemic has influenced many of the most popular and inventive small business concepts, from selling online or turning a hobby into a business to being able to operate outside or providing services.

Once you’ve decided on the type of business you want to start, your business registration in the UK is the next step you must take. And so we have curated a list of popular business ideas with minimal investment in the UK just for you.

Artisan market

Craft stalls grew 237 percent year over year in 2021, making them the quickest developing small business trade. Many people turned their hobbies into full-time businesses since the outbreak began, paralleling the rise of the side hustle. Whether you create candles or stitch your own clothes, craft businesses are in popular demand.

You may be starting your own craft business because you already have a hobby or skill that you’d like to monetize. And, while creativity is important, running a business entails a wide range of different tasks, such as making your goods, negotiating with suppliers and purchasing materials, selling your products and marketing your company, keeping business records, filing documents with Companies House such as tax returns or confirmation statements.

Market traders

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 limitations and people feeling less pleasant in crowded interior areas, outdoor businesses have grown since 2020. Market merchants were the second-fastest-growing small business trade in 2021, with a 113 percent year-over-year increase.

Markets are vibrant places that are an important part of British culture. You can work both indoors and outdoors, rain or shine, with a diverse group of people from your community and sometimes from further afield. And, of course, there are the usual advantages to working for yourself: you can be your own boss, your hours will be flexible, and you can control your own career progression.

Online retailers

While the UK’s high streets have continued to struggle in recent years, online retailers have prospered. Because sales on platforms like Etsy and eBay are so straightforward, new retailers can quickly get their businesses up and running. As a result, between 2020 and 2021, the number of new online retailers expanded by 62 percent.

When it comes to getting your business online, you have two options: create your own website or use an existing eCommerce platform. If you already have a website or plan to create one, you may want to include an online store, and there are several platforms that can integrate with your existing site or act as their own standalone website.

The service sector for self-employed people will continue to thrive

There are numerous benefits to working for yourself, including better work-life stability and more creative freedom. The percentage of freelancers and tradespeople offering services to customers increased last year, according to data.

There are numerous advantages to working for yourself. Your work may be more varied, as you may be working on several different projects for different clients at the same time. You may be able to explore your creative and entrepreneurial side as you build your own business. And you are more likely to work from home or your own business premises.

There are numerous financial advantages to being self-employed. When calculating your tax liability, you can deduct expenses such as travel and some utility bills from your income. Meanwhile, day rates for self-employed consultants and freelancers are typically much higher than salaries, implying that there is an opportunity to earn more money.

Photographer

Between 2020 and 2021, the percentage of freelance photographers rose by 56%, making it the fourth rapidly developing small business trend.

For many photography enthusiasts, turning a hobby into a day job is the definition of living the dream. Going freelance is rarely as simple as deciding to turn your hobby into a profession one day.

Before you begin trading, you should consider the legal structure of your freelance business. Don’t forget to register your business with HMRC so you can pay the tax you owe on your earnings and avoid being penalized.

Handyman/handywoman

One more impact of the pandemic has been an increase in home improvement spending by homeowners. This has resulted in a rise in demand for handymen and women, with data indicating a 44 percent year-on-year rise in this type of business. Despite high demand, trades firms have encountered increasing prices and supply chain problems.

Caterer

Between 2020 and 2021, the amount of new catering businesses rose by 39%. In past years, there has been a heightened understanding of food safety, with the implementation of new initiatives such as Natasha’s Law. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for sustainable packaging, so that is something that all food service businesses should be aware of.

Over half of all food waste in most developed countries occurs at home, and if food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases.

Given the enormous carbon impact of food waste, if humanity has any chance of living in a 1.5 degree warmed world, this is what we must achieve.

Because of the climate crisis, biodiversity crisis, and resource depletion crisis, sustainability is critical. Moreover, a new generation of consumers should recognise that profit and purpose are inextricably linked.

Home-based businesses are still thriving.

It’s no shock that businesses that can operate from home were among the most popular trades in 2021, given that flexible working seems to be here to stay. Running a business from home can be less pricey and more efficient than leasing a space, but there are procedures to follow, such as business registration in the UK with HMRC and evaluating whether you need to charge business rates in the UK.

Teaching/tutor

If you’re thinking about starting a teaching or tutoring business, you’re on the right track, as new businesses in this sector increased by 21% year over year.

Baking at home

The home baking sector has seen immense growth as a result of people spending a lot of time at home resulting in the prominence of TV shows like The Great British Bake Off. The number of domestic baking businesses rose by 24% between 2020 and 2021, following a 157 percent growth between 2019 and 2020.

When you start your home baking business, you must notify HMRC that you are self-employed so that they know you must pay tax using the Self Assessment system. You must do this even if you plan to run your home baking business as a side hustle, part-time, or while working another job.

Dog walkers

The United Kingdom has long been a dog-adoring nation, with 3.2 million people purchasing pets since the outbreak began, as per the Pet Food Manufacturers’ Association. This means that there is a more need for dog walkers than ever before, which explains why the amount of new dog walking businesses has increased by 22% year over year.

To become a dog walker, you do not need any formal training or qualifications. Dogs, on the other hand, can be quite a handful, so you should be familiar with canine behavior. Some dog walkers walk multiple dogs at once, which means they must be aware of their needs and have their best interests in mind.If you want to gain more dog experience, consider volunteering at a local kennel or rescue center.

You must also have excellent communication skills. This is useful when dealing with the owners of the dogs and expanding your network. You should also be physically fit because the walks can be long and the dogs can be stronger than you expect.

Accountant

According to statistics, the amount of self-employed accountants will grow by 21% between 2020 and 2021, making it a rapidly developing small business idea. The typical freelance accountant income in the UK is £52,650 per year, or £27 per hour.

Freelance accountants typically work with small businesses that cannot yet afford to hire full-time accountants. They offer tailored services to each of their clients, such as annual accounting, VAT returns, and payroll management.

The small profitable business ideologies in this article are meant to motivate you. If you want to follow an idea, conduct proper research and planning before turnning it into a business.