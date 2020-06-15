Building a Business Website Website – What You Need to Know

Building a website is more accessible than ever, and you can now create a professional-looking website with literally no knowledge of code whatsoever. You have website builders that are completely hands off that allow you to let your imagination run free, and others that will take you by the hand and give you all the tools needed to build a great website intuitively.

There are tons of different website builder solutions on the market to choose from, all with their strengths and weaknesses. This is why you should do your homework, and research different options before taking a chance. Here are some of the things you’ll have to consider when choosing the right website builder for your business.

How Much Experience Do You Have?

Do you have extensive knowledge as a web designer, know a little bit of html, or is it your first time building a site? If you’re a complete beginner, chances are a more complex tool like WordPress won’t be the best choice for you. You will want to look for a drag and drop website builder that will give you less flexibility but will be easier to use. These services will often control your hosting too, which can be an advantage if you don’t understand FTP very well. However, you may feel limited later on.

For the less experienced website owner, tools like Wix or WordPress.com could both be good options. When comparing Wix to WordPress, the first thing to consider is how much work you want to do yourself. One of the benefits of Wix over WordPress is that making modifications is much easier and faster on Wix than on WordPress. A key difference between Wix and WordPress is the fact that Wix lets you edit your site seamlessly, whereas in WordPress, you can only edit one page at a time.

What is the Site’s Main Purpose?

If you want to build an ecommerce site, chances are you’ll have a much easier time with an ecommerce platform.

An ecommerce website will be much easier to integrate with a shopping cart and a payment processor. Good platforms will also be much more secure on average. Choose a website builder that offers an ecommerce plugin or plan. Bear in mind that ecommerce options are usually more expensive than a basic website builder package.

What to Look for When Picking a Website Building Platform

One of the first things you should look for when choosing a website builder is service. You want a provider that will allow you to contact them by phone, chat, or email whenever you need. You also want a website builder that is reasonably priced with good plans.

Another thing you should know is how many templates they have to offer. A platform with multiple high-quality templates will make building a website much easier and will allow you to get exactly the style that you’re looking for. You should also get some opinions on their web builder and how effective it is.

Some of the more basic website builders only offer a limited number of website templates, which makes it harder to customize your site to suit your unique brand. The only way to put your own stamp on the site is to buy a premium template or pay a website developer to customize your theme.

Also, when picking a platform, make sure that it has good SEO and analytics tools. You want a site that will allow you to rank with search engines. While this doesn’t mean that you’ll be ensured of a number one position, a good tool will make sure to abide by best practices and will give you at least a chance at ranking.

Check how many SEO tools are included with your website builder. For example, Wix websites come with built-in SEO tools, so you can hit the ground running. There are also personalized options available, depending on the type of site you. In contrast, WordPress.com only offers SEO tools with its premium business or ecommerce plans.

Website Analytics

Once you have your website up and running, you’ll need to keep a close eye on website analytics.

Analytics will be very important if you want to check the behavior of people on your website, make some tests on your pages, and know from where people are coming. You want to be able to see which ones of your pages are performing well, and which ones might be turning visitors away. All of this will be essential if you’re trying to build an audience, get signups, leads, or increase your conversion rates.

Choosing a good website builder is all about knowing and understanding your needs, and picking a tool accordingly. Make sure to learn as much as you can about the different platforms on the market, and don’t be afraid to ask for a second opinion.