HRH The Princess Royal visits Devenish Lands at Dowth

HRH The Princess Royal visited the Devenish Lands at Dowth in County Meath, Ireland, to hear about the global-agri technology company’s research on climate smart farming, biodiversity, and human health.

The Devenish Lands at Dowth is an internationally recognised research farm. It is set within the Brú na Bóinne UNESCO World Heritage Site. It features Neolithic monuments built over a period of 4,000 – 6,000 years ago by Ireland’s first farming communities.

Devenish Executive Chairman, Dr Owen Brennan said: “We were delighted to welcome HRH The Princess Royal to our Global Innovation Centre and research farm at Dowth. It was a pleasure to have the opportunity to share the work we are doing to develop more sustainable farming and food solutions.”

During the tour of the farm, The Princess Royal met with members of the Devenish team including Dr Cornelia Grace and Jane Shackleton who gave an overview of the HeartLand Project. This project is focused on livestock production systems supporting environmental sustainability while producing health promoting food.

HRH The Princess Royal heard from farmers taking part in the ARCZero project, a European Innovation Partnership. This project measures and manages carbon flows at farm level. Professor Alice Stanton, Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and Devenish Director of Human Health spoke to The Princess Royal about the value of nutrient-rich animal-sourced foods in healthy sustainable human diets.

The visit also saw HRH review with Dr Ni Lionain the findings at the recently discovered Neolithic passage tomb at Dowth Hall.