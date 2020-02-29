Photo Booth Software And Your Marketing Plan Go Hand In Hand

When it comes to marketing, things are changing. More than ever brands and marketers are now recognising the importance of engaging with people at events. Back in the day, engaging with those at events would have been hugely limited to merely those who attend. Today however, with the explosion of social media, the impression made at any one event can spread far and wide in a matter of seconds.

Event Magazine themselves said, “Social media amplification alone can provide a 365-day global opportunity for brands beyond their events.” This sudden mobile transformation, if you will, means that not only have the opportunities at events changed, but the way we must interact with attendees has too. With the rise of photo booth software however, things are becoming easier than ever before. Photo booth software such as that offered by the likes of Snappic is creating a new and exciting way of engaging consumers at events and allowing them to connect with your brand on a deeper level, creating a path for brand loyalty with ease.

How Snappic’s Digital Photo Booth Is Enhancing Your Marketing

Photo booth software utilises people’s love for a good selfie as well as their addiction to social media. By supplying branded digital photo booths for your event attendees to use, you offer them a multitude of things. You give them an experience to enjoy, as well as an experience they can share. You place the focus on them while still bringing awareness to your brand through the use of branded microsites and branded borders emblazoned with yes, you guessed it, your brand everywhere.

These sleek and sexy modern gadgets are built specifically for the modern age and are the ideal way to get your attendees engaged in ways you’ve never experienced before. Not only that, but they allow you to continue building your brand all at the same time.

From overlaying photos and animated GIFS with custom made graphics to choosing particular hashtags that promise to get users noticed within a new and exciting community, digital photo booths can complement virtually any marketing plan and enhance it in ways other methods simply can not.

Building Mailing Lists With Ease

Your mailing list is just another way you could benefit with the help of photo software from companies like Snappic. People will want their photos and what’s more they’ll want to share them. They’ll be more than willing to trade their email address and join your mailing list in exchange for getting their hands on their ‘branded’ photo.

Digital photo booth software may only just be on the rise but the impact it’s having already is huge. Can you really afford to miss out on an opportunity like this? If you’d like more information on photo booth software, we recommend contacting the amazing lot at Snappic today. Their digital photo booth software is second to none and guaranteed to turbo charge your marketing plan from the moment you implement it.