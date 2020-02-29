How to get the most out of your trade shows this year

Trade shows are a great way to get your name out there to a new audience, giving businesses the opportunity to interact with potential clients face-to-face in a way that other mediums don’t allow. In fact, 99% of exhibitors reported that they found unique value in trade shows which are not provided by other marketing channels. But, it’s not all about showing off your own service or product, there are many other takeaways from attending an exhibition. Often, it’s a full day out of the office and a long way to travel, so how can you make the most of showing up? Follow our top tips:

Making your exhibition booth stand out

The cost of a spot at a trade show can be costly, and you want to make sure that you’re noticed. You won’t have a lot of space to work with but there are things that you can do to encourage people to come to your stand.

Branded pull up banners are a great place to start. Opt for bold and bright colours that clearly display your company name and logo. If you have invited existing clients or suppliers, you want them to be able to find your stand with ease. Also known as pop up banners, they are also an opportunity to attract prospective customers with any messaging or offers.

Try to take a few members of the team with you to your stand if possible. There’s nothing worse than someone wanting to come over and talk about current or future business and having to wait fifteen minutes to chat with you. Taking someone who has a different skill set or operates in a different department is also a good idea so that you’re fully prepared to answer questions about all areas of the company.

Connecting with other exhibitors

Speak to other exhibitors at the trade show. Although you may see them as competition, it’s likely that you will have a lot to learn from each other. Perhaps they have been to lots of trade shows and understand exactly how they work or know someone else who they can introduce you to.

Speak to other attendees who aren’t in your industry as well. It could be the case that they’re interested in the product that you’re selling, or know someone who might be. Share your business card and connect on Linked In to start to extend your networks which could bring further opportunity. Having an open mind in these types of situations can ensure that you get the most out of the day and leave with some new connections.

Focus on relationship building, not hard selling

Similar to the point above, it’s all about relationship building at exhibition shows. Bear in mind that you rarely get the opportunity to interact with potential clients in this way, usually it is over the phone or online. Although you might have a goal of making some sales on the day, it’s more beneficial to focus on building relationships with people who could turn into future clients.

Making a good impression at a trade show is likely to stick with someone who is looking for your services in the future. Encourage them to sign up for your mailing list or follow your social networks so that you stay in touch.

Encourage your existing clients to attend

Trade shows are a great opportunity to meet up with your existing clients as well, and inform them about other areas of the business. Use email marketing or your social channels to announce that you will be attending and look forward to seeing any of your existing connections.

Meeting up with clients can be difficult, with conflicting timetables or differences in location and a trade show could be a great chance to catch up. In fact, 65% of vendors attend trade shows and expos to see their current clients.

Don’t let your place at a trade show go to waste. Make sure you stand out on the day and use it as an opportunity to meet existing clients and relationship build with prospective customers, good luck!