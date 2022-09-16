Major cryptos drop below amid market crash

On Friday, the price of Ultimate Crypto Guide dropped to its lowest level in more than three weeks, dropping below $22,000 during an unexpected sell-off in crypto markets during early trading in Europe.

At 2:30 a.m. ET, the price of bitcoin fell from $22,738 to below $21,12.34, according to data from CoinDesk. Early in the morning, there were some changes in the value of the cryptocurrency. It went up from $21,500 to $22,000.

It happened not long after bitcoin, the most valuable digital asset in the world, crossed the $25,000 mark for the first time since June. This happened because the price of stocks in the United States went up.

During the same period, the price of ether dropped from $1,808 to $1,728 before making a weak comeback.

Susannah Streeter, a senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said, “It’s not like a flash crash.” She said, “Assets didn’t come back quickly, but they went down a lot in the following hours.” “It doesn’t look like an explosion.” “A big sale seems to be the most likely reason if nothing else is happening.”

Why do cryptocurrencies cost less today?

In June of 2022, the cryptocurrency markets reached a new low point. The market value of all cryptocurrencies fell to $977 billion, which is less than $1 trillion. In November of the year before, the market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies reached a high of $3 trillion.Almost all of the most valuable cryptocurrencies have seen their prices fall to half or even less than their all-time highs.

Both the bond and stock markets show that investors still don’t want to put their money in riskier investments. Since last Friday, there have been a lot more sales of crypto assets than there were before. This could be because investors are worried about what will happen.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen their prices fall a lot, with Bitcoin trading at its all-time low of US$25,000 and Ethereum trading at its all-time low of US$1,300. Things might keep going wrong for the next few days.

Even though most other cryptocurrencies have done worse than Bitcoin, they may now have to deal with regulatory problems, another problem. In an article on CoinDesk, a market analyst said that only a small number of alternative cryptocurrencies have a chance of making it through these changes.

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUcoin, a cryptocurrency exchange, said that rising prices for food, gas, and energy are putting a lot of pressure on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin and Ether have lost more than 10% of their value in the last 24 hours. Check out Bitcoin smart for information on investments and trading.

Over the next few weeks, the markets will likely stay unstable, and most countries worldwide will likely keep having high inflation rates. Since the price of cryptocurrencies has recently gone down, investors can now buy them at prices that are expected to be in place in 2021.

There are signs that too many people have bought Bitcoin

Bitcoin went through another big correction, which decreased its price to more than $25,000. This was its lowest level in more than 5 months. Interestingly, the Dollar Index (DXY) is also at a high point that hasn’t been seen in the past six months. The index went up 2% in just the last day, which hurt both the stock market and the cryptocurrency market.

On the daily time frame, Bitcoin’s (BTC) downward trend has broken through a triangle that had been there for a long time. Someone is likely to give $24,000 right away to help. In a report, experts from WazirX Trade Desk said that Bitcoin moved into the “oversold” zone when the Relative Strength Index (RSI) dropped below 30

In June of 2022, the cryptocurrency markets reached a new low point. The market value of all cryptocurrencies fell to $977 billion, which is less than $1 trillion. In November of the year before, the market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies reached a high of $3 trillion. Almost all of the most valuable cryptocurrencies have seen their prices fall to half or even less than their all-time highs.