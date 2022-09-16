KCS, GLO, HNT – Excellent Purchases for August-September 2022

Crypto fans gravitate towards the top-class earned BTC for details about varied coins and tokens. However, the latest news regarding their performances in the global marketplace, may not be up-to-date. Current happenings are disseminated only via print media and social media. One such report provides guidance on what could prove to be the most profitable purchases for August-September 2022.

An Analysis of the Cryptocurrency Scenario

The past few months have proved quite fascinating for the crypto enthusiasts. They never knew when the trend in the global marketplace would be bullish or bearish! Regardless, certain digital currencies revealed their resilience by staying on top always. They managed this, even during a bearish market. I

Surprisingly, even those, who sustained losses, or did not do so well, retain hopes of the crypto market recovering soon. Even now, some experienced experts believe that a bullish trend may soon be on display.

At the same time, they appreciate the fact that not every coin/token will experience an upswing. In case, this does not happen, crypto fans need not lose hope. There are plenty of excellent projects, which should suffice for making money. This profitability should come into being in August, September, etc.

Opinions of Experts Regarding Investments

It is no use, expecting crypto users to choose wisely! The reason is that there are too many projects scattered across the digital currency arena. Naturally, distinguishing between projects with potentially great futures, and those with maybe-not-so-great-futures, becomes difficult.

It is more so, when investors insist on performing their own investigations. True, it is good to do self-checking, when making purchases. However, it should do no harm to pay attention to the well-meaning advice of industry experts too. Their experience and professionalism will assist in the analyzing of a wider array of coins/tokens. Towards this end, these experts have narrowed down on three tokens.

Investors should not worry about these three tokens not being as popular as ETH, BTC, etc. Sometimes, the smaller fry exhibits astounding results! It is all too probable that they display huge upsides.

The Three All-Important Tokens

True, investing in Bitcoin and Ether, for example, is wise. After all, they have generally displayed bullish runs, or excellent growth periods. Even beginners, or absolute novices to the crypto world, rush towards these two coins first. However, it is important to think for oneself, sometimes, and not always follow the crowd. This way, it may become possible to garner moderate, or even, humongous, gains.

KCS

It refers to the KuCoin token. The KuCoin cryptocurrency exchange takes charge of everything to do with this token. Users find it easy to handle the platform. It enables secure trading, safe storage, and purchase of an array of popular tokens. KCS is one such token.

True, KuCoin may not find a position amongst the biggest crypto exchanges in the world. However, its interface is great. So is its ease of use. They are the reasons that many investors are approaching the KuCoin platform.

GLO

Analysts believe that GLO (Uniglo) is destined for big things, during the remaining part of 2022. The reason is that its pre-sale price is $0.013. This is an excellent price point. The pricing is sure to spike, as a larger populace becomes acquainted with this token’s power.

GLO is a deflationary token, that is incredibly different from other similar tokens. Users need not worry about its price plunging to great depths. Similarly, the token is a completely asset-backed store of value.

There is always a reduction in supply, thanks to ultra-burn tactics on show. Not depending upon the performances of crypto’s big names (coins), GLO strives to diversify itself. It helps that it is totally community-driven. Thus, every user is eligible for the receipt of votes on each important purchase. Above all, the price is stable, and should grow.

HNT

It is linked to Helium, which is responsible for the setting up of an excellent platform. This innovative platform goes in for crowd-sourcing of radio technology. In turn, this has led to the formation of a novel network. The network consists of wireless access points, scattered globally.

Analysts believe that HNT could prove to be the key towards innovation regarding decentralized Internet access. Therefore, they stress upon investing in it.