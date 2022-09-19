How to choose the best storage room for your needs

Storage need is rising in the UK as the total annual turnover is coming close to a billion pounds. Moreover, each person in the UK has, on average, 0.74 square feet of self-storage space, which experts believe will soon reach the 1.00 square foot on the average mark. This shows that the need for storage is only growing, and while there are currently around 50 million square feet of storage space in the UK, people are much more interested in the quality of the product rather than just the price. Still, the price is not irrelevant when choosing a service provider. So, what is the cost of a self-storage unit?

Why do people use self-storage units?

Before we get to the price, let’s examine why people look for a storage unit. There are various reasons. Most often, people require space when renovating their homes. In such cases, they need the self-storage unit to keep their furniture, belongings, and everything that might get damaged during the renovation.

It’s not uncommon to store some rarely used equipment, electronics, and even vehicles. For example, many people store their bicycles over winter, as they rarely use them and don’t have a place to store them inside their living quarters.

A more unpleasant reason for storing items is a change in the relationship status, as many breakups end up in quite a mess.

Regardless of the reason, a few square feet of extra space are always welcome, especially if they come at a relatively low price.

How much does self-storage cost?

Unsurprisingly the cost of self-storage is rising due to the increased search. Compared to last year, the annual price per square foot of storage space is up by 9%, says the Self Storage Association (SSA). Their annual report indicates that the yearly cost for a square foot of storage space is £26.13.

Naturally, the price depends on the location, as in London, much like many other services, self-storage is a bit more expensive. Still, you will pay around £36 per square foot annually on average. The end price, however, depends on the storage size, as bigger ones usually come cheaper.

What will you get for your money?

Typically, most self-storage space providers offer 24/7 CCTV, free use of forklifts and trolleys, in-house staff that accepts deliveries, and, of course, the right to use a storage room.

Expect to pay a deposit.

Much like renting a place to live, you will most likely have to pay some deposit when renting a self-storage place. Usually, it’s around half of the monthly fee for the storage space, which you will receive back at the end of the renting period if everything is in order. Still, some companies offer deposit-free rentals. Be cautious with them, as some might not be as good as they sound. Do your research and ensure the storage space you are hiring for is precisely what you need.

What to consider before renting a self-storage space

Naturally, when searching for storage space, you need to have some key features in mind.

Security

Of course, when you put your belongings in a storage unit, you expect to find them there later. Unfortunately, stealing from poorly secured storage spaces is not uncommon. So, when shopping around for such services, you need to ensure the service provider offers some sophisticated security system. Make sure there is in-person surveillance and some kind of digitised locks that have better security than ordinary locks. The video surveillance should be spread generously and cover at least 90% of the facility’s grounds.

Size

You need to consider how much space you require carefully. Naturally, it depends on what you intend to store. Just as a reference, you can compare it to your home. For example, a two-bedroom house is around 100-125 square feet. A three-bedroom house is 150 sq. ft., and a four-bedroom house is roughly 175 sq. ft. Just to be on the safe side, you will need a bit more than your calculations suggest. So if you think you need 25 sq. ft. of self-storage space, you better rent a 30 sq. ft.

Length of the rent

Most facilities offer a monthly rental, and that’s the shortest time they will accept. So if you need to store some belongings for a shorter period, you must shop around a bit longer. Some places offer shorter periods, but be ready to pay a higher price weekly than you will if you take storage for a more extended period.

Accessibility

Most facilities offer 24/7 access to your belongings, but that’s not mandatory. Some might provide a full-service option, which most likely limits your access to your stuff to working hours. Naturally, round-the-clock access is not compulsory for most stored items, but if that’s important for you, make sure to choose the right storage service provider

Finding storage is not as easy as you might think.

