Learn how to Set Up Your Own Webinar with Excalibur Press

In these difficult times, with more and more people working from home, many people want to learn how to deliver training, staff support and business information through online webinars.

For those nervous about delivering their first webinar for their online business publicist, journalist and commentator Tina Calder has designed a unique series of webinars, with the next one Setting Up Your Own Webinar – Here’s How I Did It being delivered on Thursday, April 23.

In this unique online training and support session Tina will take delegates through the basics of how to create a webinar, the structure and content and look at areas such as promotional tactics and the technology used to create them.

“As a result of the Covid-19 crisis more and more of our clients at Excalibur Press are asking us to help them with their digital transformation” said Tina.

“From creating online courses and mapping out marketing and sales funnels what the Corona Virus has done is force many entrepreneurs and businesses to fast forward or accelerate their desires to move their services and products online.”

Beginning at 3pm on Thursday places are still available to book now for this slide/video-based session.

“Regardless of the reasons why you want to take one of your face to face sessions online, the work you have to put in to prepare it is the same,” Tina explained.

As founder of Excalibur Press publicity management, content creation and copywriting agency Tina has been in the business working in Northern Ireland for the last 20 years and has worked with a number of thought leaders over the years.

She said: “Over the last two years I’ve been intensely studying the world of thought leadership and during that time I’ve been on some pretty decent webinars…and I’ve also caught a turkey or two!

“I wanted to create this series of webinars to help people avoid some of the mistakes I’ve seen so many times.”

The session will help delegates to develop the perfect webinar title, what audiences want from a webinar, how to shape content, creating the perfect sales and marketing funnel, creating a content plan and tactics, tips and tricks to promote your webinar.

In addition there will be advice on what assets you need, what technology you will need and much more.

“There are a lot of small tips and tricks and tactics that people can use to ensure they create a long-lasting business rather than just something that will disappear when the crisis subsides.

“Moving content online for your business simply isn’t a case of chucking up an existing slide deck and hoping for the same results. It’s just simply not going to be the case.

“We’ve set aside an hour and a half for this overview webinar which will help you start thinking about what you need in order to get your own webinars up and running. There will be an opportunity to ask questions throughout.”

Registration is available on Eventbrite.co.uk or by going to bit.ly/3bpcWJb

To see details of all forthcoming free webinars go to excaliburpress.co.uk/events