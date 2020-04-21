Discover Health Benefits with Natural Salt Therapy

As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across Europe, the topics of mental wellbeing and respiratory health have never been more pertinent. Current trends indicate that Covid-19 will change our approaches to health and lifestyle, with more and more consumers considering Natural Salt Therapy and investing in products that support and enhance their wellbeing at home, both physically and mentally.

Halotherapy has been highlighted as being highly effective in combating stress, whilst improving immune and respiratory health to cope with symptoms of respiratory illness. The drug-free treatment has become popular in Northern Ireland and beyond for its range of health benefits, with local company Natural Salt Therapy rising to prominence as the exclusive distributor of Iiris Halogenerators in the UK & Ireland.

Natural Salt Therapy was launched by local businesswoman and salt therapy pioneer, Sylvia Darragh, in late 2019 after experiencing the benefits of the centuries-old treatment first hand. Driven by the knowledge of poor general respiratory health in the UK & Ireland and her own experiences of salt therapy, Sylvia travelled to Estonia to meet with Iiris, the world’s longest-established and most celebrated manufacturer of halogenerators. Together with leaders from Iiris, Sylvia also visited facilities across Estonia offering salt therapy and salt rooms, including spas, health centres and nursery schools.

Inspiration from across Northern Europe and Russia led to the establishment of Natural Salt Therapy, which is driven by a guiding principle that anyone in Ireland or the UK should have access to this natural, drug-free treatment. The company now offers a variety of salt therapy options for those wishing to set up a facility; whether that is for personal use or a fully operating salt room for multiple use. Natural Salt Therapy also offer professional advice; as well as the design and construction of elegant and bespoke salt rooms and cabins to suit all budgets.

The health benefits of salt therapy have been highlighted for millenia, dating back to 400bc when Hippocrates practised a therapeutic approach which touted the inhalation of salt as an effective treatment for respiratory illness. The practice of salt therapy has grown exponentially, with countless salt therapy rooms in operation across Europe and Russia – often in hospitals, allowing patients to access the treatment in a healthcare environment. Indeed, the benefits of the treatment are vast.

Over many years these benefits have been outlined in several studies and pieces of research, and some of these have been made available to download on Natural Salt Therapy’s official website. However, it has been consistently highlighted that inhaled dry salt particles have bactericide, mucokinetic, hydrophilic and anti-inflammatory properties, which are proven to reduce inflammation in the entire respiratory tract, as well as significantly widening airway passages. These particles are also effective in the acceleration of the transportation of mucus as well as the elimination of residual tar and foreign allergens. Fundamentally, halotherapy cleanses and detoxes the lungs whilst invigorating the entire body with increased lung capacity and oxygen intake.

Regularly including halotherapy in our wellness routines can provide welcome relief from a range of respiratory conditions, including:

Asthma

Allergies

Common cold

Bronchitis

COPD

Cystic fibrosis

Sinusitis

Ear infections

Smokers cough

The benefits of salt therapy aren’t limited to respiratory and immunohealth, however. The treatment has also been proven to be effective in maintaining the health of our skin, enhancing natural beauty as an anti-aging solution. It has been proven to be a beneficial influence on the skin’s protective properties, providing pH normalisation; increasing skin rigidity, inducing reparative and regenerative dermatological processes and improving hair health. Salt therapy is an effective solution for the treatment of skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, dermatitis, rashes, acne and dry skin. An often overlooked benefit is how the treatment can significantly reduce stress and quality of sleep.

As the UK & Ireland’s exclusive distributor of Iiris Halogenerators, Natural Salt Therapy offers a range of the leading manufacturer’s products, including several automatic halogenerators; dry salt aerosol generators, wooden salt booths and supplies of pharmaceutical salt. The company is also praised by its customers for its services around the design and construction of salt rooms and salt cabins, including:

Professional guidance: Natural Salt Therapy can provide advice around locationing, as well as design options and recommended materials

Natural Salt Therapy can provide advice around locationing, as well as design options and recommended materials Bespoke design: Natural Salt Therapy can design your new salt room for an agreed fee, based upon your own brief and specific needs or requirements.

Natural Salt Therapy can design your new salt room for an agreed fee, based upon your own brief and specific needs or requirements. Precise construction: Natural Salt Therapy pledges to work within the budgets of customers, delivering all solutions from layout to materials and finishes.

In a statement, Natural Salt Therapy founder and Managing Director, Sylvia Darragh, highlighted the benefits of treatment solutions on offer:

“With the outbreak of Covid-19, we are living in unprecedented times. People are looking for ways of how to protect themselves and their families during this time. We will come through this and when we come out the other side, we will all be more aware of how important it is to take care of our respiratory system to ensure our immune system and lung capacity is at it’s best should we need to fight off any infection.

Natural Salt Therapy’s range of halotherapy solutions can be accessed via the company’s official website, where customers can discuss options via the attached contact form. Those wishing to learn more about the benefits of this natural, drug-free treatment can follow the pioneering company on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.