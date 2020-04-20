Distress for business in application of Grant Assistance

Ken Sharpe, owner of the Salty Dog Hotel and Boat House Restaurant in Bangor, has spoken of his distress and frustration this morning in trying to apply for financial assistance from the government to help his business and his staff during the pandemic.

Ken has previously spoken openly about sleepless nights, worrying about how he can sustain paying his staff until the much-awaited government help arrives and he logged onto the Northern Ireland Executive website first thing to make his grant application but was left distressed and frustrated as the system crashed no less than six times, once as he even reached the final screen.

The application process took him approximately three hours to complete due to the technical errors he experienced. Then the promised email confirmation didn’t arrive until after 2pm, leaving Ken wondering as to whether his application had actually been received.

Described by one MLA as a ‘shambles’, Ken agreed. He said: “The Job Retention Scheme application was straightforward enough but the Grant application process was really nerve wracking simply because the site kept crashing and what should probably have taken less than an hour to complete, took up the whole morning. The lack of information coming from the NI Executive is frustrating. I don’t even know when the money will arrive. Having finally managed to make the application, I’d say it will probably arrive after the furlough money.

“I don’t understand why the process locally is so lengthy. I appreciate there is verification required but it is inexcusable for the Northern Ireland Executive to take any longer than Westminster to process these vital funds in order for businesses here to pay staff and suppliers.”

Ken added: “I would like to pay tribute to my staff who have been fully co-operating as I continue to try to pay them from my own pocket and they’ve been working together to help their colleagues. My suppliers have also been amazing as they understand the need for me to pay the staff first. I really appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Speaking about the longer term, Ken said: “I’ve been involved in some great conversations with industry peers about how we might come out of this. I’m looking forward to the government providing advice and guidance on how we can look after our team and our customers in the longer term but for now I will be happy to know that I can get my staff paid.”