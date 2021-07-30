How to prepare to teach your first lesson as a driving instructor

This might have been the moment that you’ve been waiting for and you can’t wait to welcome your first pupil into your car, to start them on their journey to becoming a driver. Whether you’re an independent instructor or a Driving Instructor with Bill Plant Driving School, you may feel apprehensive, since teaching a complete beginner who you’ve never met before how to control a vehicle is a big deal.

But not to fear, since you’re a qualified Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) instructor, you’ll have all of the skills and training under your belt to effectively teach your pupils to drive and pass. However, if you’re wanting a few more helpful tips to help you to teach your first lesson as a driving instructor, then fear not, as this article should help you to feel a little more prepared.

Be friendly and welcoming

You might be feeling a little nervous about teaching your first driving lesson, but put yourself in the shoes of your pupil, who’s getting behind the wheel for the first time and who has probably never met you before. It’s important that you develop a good friendly relationship with your pupil, to put them at ease, so that they can focus on the open road. You need to learn to strike a balance between being professional and allowing the driver to concentrate on their driving, whilst also getting to know them, chatting about their interests and making friendly conversation.

At the end of the day, you want their experience to be enjoyable and for them to look forward to their lessons. Many of your clients will be referred to you by word of mouth, so it’s important that you make a lasting impression to promote the success of your business.

Structure your lesson

It’s only your first lesson as a qualified instructor, but it’s important that your start as you mean to go on, so try to plan your lesson beforehand, to provide your pupil with a professional experience, and develop their trust. Make sure that you know exactly what you’re going to achieve in this first lesson and how you’re going to achieve it. Of course, you want to make a detailed plan for your lesson, but it also needs to flow naturally and change, should circumstances require, you might have to adapt your initial lesson plan to the situation that you’re presented with. Just remember, if in doubt, refer back to your DVSA training.

Ensure that your car is properly equipped

In order to have passed your test, your car will have had to meet certain requirements, but it won’t hurt to check that your vehicle is up to standard before you embark on your first lesson. As per the DVSA’s requirements, your car must:

Have an up-to-date tax

Be fully insured for a driving test

Not be a convertible and be in full working order

Have an up-to-date MOT and be roadworthy

Have no warning lights displayed on the dashboard

Be smoke-free

Have tyres that meet the legal tread depth and are not damaged

Have 4 wheels and a maximum authorised mass (MAM) that doesn’t exceed 3,500kg

Have a mph speedometer and the capacity to reach at least 62 mph

As of 2018, learner drivers can now drive on motorways, however, in order to progress to this level of driving instruction, you’ll need a vehicle with dual controls.