5 Bars & Restaurants In Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter That Are Going Viral On TikTok

Over lockdown many of us found refuge in the popular video-sharing app TikTok, famous for it’s dance routines and short comical videos the app has earned its place as the most downloaded app of 2021 so far.

As well as finding funny videos and dances TikTok can be a great place to share reviews and recommendations and many Cathedral Quarter businesses have found fame on the app.

Here are 5 bars and restaurants that have recently gone viral on TikTok:

Bunsen Burger

Located on Hill Street, Bunsen Burger is a go to for ‘straight up burgers’ offering a simple yet effective menu of hamburgers and cheeseburgers paired with fries, it’s an absolute must for fast food lovers in the city. In a recent TikTok user @rionamagee03 described the burgers as unbelievable and scored the restaurant a ‘complete 10/10’.

To find out more about go to bunsen.ie/belfast

Toast Office

If there was ever a takeaway to visit over lockdown it was Toast Office, one of Belfast’s first establishments to find TikTok fame the Toast Office pop-up was such a success that it has not become a permanent resident of the Cathedral Quarter. In a TikTok posted by user @derbhilekelly01 she described the cheese toastie as ‘unreal’.

To find out more about go to instagram.com/toastofficebelfast

Prawnagraphic

As one of Cathedral Quarters newest offerings Prawnagraphic prides itself in serving all things ‘sexy seafood’ offering a menu of unique seafood dishes with an asian twist and an array of cocktails to choose from. Featured in a recent TikTok from user @emilymcneill she deemed it ‘the nicest seafood restaurant in Belfast’ and showed off the selection of delicious food which she enjoyed.

To find out more about go to instagram.com/prawnagraphic

Established Coffee

Established Coffee has been a long favourite of Instagrammers in Belfast with it’s clean white aesthetics and picture worthy treats. Popular for their iced coffee which is served in their signature can shaped glass, they have also been lauded for their ‘perfect pancakes.’ TikTok user @rionamagee03 recently called the pancakes the best in Belfast, trying out both their maple and bacon and blueberry and lemon flavours.

To find out more about go to established.coffee

39 Gordon Street

39 Gordon Street located in Dunbar Street offers a menu of delicious Mexican inspired food to takeaway at very reasonable prices, so it’s no surprise that the restaurant has found fame on TikTok. TikTok user @jennaharbison reviewed it recently, sharing her pictures of the buttermilk chicken, beef tacos and rating the king prawn loaded fries a 10/10.

To find out more about go to instagram.com/39gordonstreetbar

