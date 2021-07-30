Irish horror film Boys from County Hell to open next week

New Irish horror film Boys from County Hell is to open across Northern Irish cinemas on 6 August. A special screening of the film will take place on 4 August before going on general release. The film is written and directed by Chris Baugh and produced by Brendan Mullin and Yvonne Donohoe.

Boys from County Hell

Boys from County Hell is Chris Baugh and Brendan Mullins second feature film following Bad Day for the Cut in 2017.

The film stars Jack Rowan (Peaky Blinders, Noughts and Crosses), Nigel O’Neill (from Baugh’s debut), Louisa Harland (Derry Girls), Fra Fee (Les Misérables) and John Lynch (The Banishing, Isolation).

Boys from County Hell was entirely filmed in Northern Ireland and is the latest in a growing number of films that have been written, directed and filmed here.

Since receiving its World Premiere at the prestigious Tribeca Film Festival’s Midnight section last year, it has gone on to screen at numerous festivals globally including the Panorama Fantastic section at Sitges, Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival and locally at Belfast Film Festival last year.

The film follows strange events unfolding in Six Mile Hill, a sleepy Irish town that claims to have been traveled by the framed author Bram Stoker, when construction on a new road disrupts the alleged grave of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Dracula. Deadly and sinister forces terrorise a work crew led by Francie Moffat and his son Eugene, they’re forced to fight to survive the night while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.

Boys from County Hell is rich in Celtic atmosphere, drenched in gore, wildly funny and splendidly scary.

Writer and Director of Boys from County Hell, Chris Baugh said: “It’s been a long time coming. When I wrote Boys From County Hell it was always a hope that audiences would get to experience it on the big screen. When I actually got to make the movie I had the best cast, crew and partners I could wish for and it’s a testament to everyone’s hard work and talent that the film is about to be released into cinemas all over the country.’

Producer of Boys from County Hell, Brendan Mullan said: “We are delighted to be holding a premiere of Boys from County Hell in Belfast. We recognise the past year has been a difficult one for cinemas across NI and beyond, so it’s great to see their doors reopen and welcome back all those who enjoy movies up on the big screen. Hopefully audiences will have the same blast watching Boys From County Hell as we did making it.”

CEO of Wildcard Distribution, Patrick O’Neill said: “From the very first time I met Chris and Brendan several years ago, I knew instantly these were filmmakers I wanted to work with. I am so delighted that they are fulfilling their promise that was so evident back then, and we are having the chance to work together on Boys From County Hell, a film that is going to thrill audiences in Ireland and far beyond.”