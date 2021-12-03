How to Get Your Business Found on Google

Whether you run an e-commerce brand or a service-based business, getting more users to your site is absolutely crucial for business success. And you can use Google to do just that. If you want to use Google to your advantage and drive more traffic to your site, you’re in the right place. Here are 5 ways to get your business found on Google.

Use On-Page SEO

On-page SEO is easily one of the most effective ways to get your business found on Google. From keyword targeting to filling out alt tags, there are so many elements of a web page that can be optimised for search. This is a vital practice because of the potential it holds in connecting your business with people searching for it online. You can use on-page SEO to your advantage more if you include more copy, which provides more scope for targeting keywords.

Optimise Your Site

It’s not just your site pages that need optimising. It’s the main framework of your website too. And to optimise this part of your website, you don’t need to target keywords. This is all about making sure Google can see that your site is responsive, fast and trustworthy. So remember to make your site crawlable by search engines, fix any technical issues or errors, and make sure that Google can see a clear site architecture too. When you do all of these things, Google is more likely to show your website to searchers, because they also want to give their users a good experience.

Build Up Links

Another way to increase your chances of being found on Google is by building up links on your site. This can be done by getting other, preferably trustworthy and established, websites to link back to your site. This could be in a review, blog post or within their web copy. Doing this shows Google that you are associated with other trusted sites, therefore allowing your site to be considered as an authority too. When Google trusts your website more, it will show it to searchers more too – it’s as simple as that!

Register Your Business on Google

Google has a function called “Google My Business”, where they effectively allow businesses to set up a web listing on Google for free. Here, you can provide all sorts of information to your customers, including:

Opening times

Contact information

Reviews of your business

General information about your company.

This information will pop up on the search page when users search for your business, and add another element of trust and credibility to your site.

Run Google Ads

Lastly, and the first payable option for getting your business found on Google is the possibility of running Google Ads. If you don’t have the time to invest in SEO and want quicker results, you can run ads on Google for whatever keywords you choose. Be aware though, the more competitive a keyword, the more expensive it’ll be to rank for it on your ad! This can help drive traffic to your site fast.