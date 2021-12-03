AI Con platforms the opportunities for Northern Ireland to lead in AI

AI Con, the leading conference on artificial intelligence, returns to face-to-face business today with a hybrid event at Titanic Belfast.

In its third year, the event will unite world-leading technology professionals and business leaders to examine how artificial intelligence is changing our world and the opportunities and challenges it presents.

AI Con

The conference takes place as the Global AI Index places the UK as the third best country for excelling in investment, innovation and implementation of Artificial Intelligence by Tortoise Media.

Designed for a general, tech and business audience, AI Con follows the themes of Applied AI, AI Next and the Business of AI. It will examine everything from how AI can add value to organisations, to the next generation of AI and what startups in the space should know.

Supported by Innovate UK, Invest NI and Belfast City Council, the conference featured some of the top figures in the field, with other leading professionals, including from Microsoft and AWS, streaming in from across the globe.

AI Con is also supported by Kainos, Ulster University, Matrix, Allstate Northern Ireland, Digital Catapult NI and Datactics.

Speaking at AI Con, Director of Innovation at Kainos Tom Gray said: “The importance of AI as a tool for improving how we do things in both business and wider society is still emerging. It is welcome that the United Kingdom has been recognised as the third best country for their application of AI in the latest update of the Global AI Index. But much needs to be done, especially in Northern Ireland.”

“The UK has an ambitious AI strategy that gives Northern Ireland both the permission to be ambitious and the opportunity to be seen to lead in the application of AI. Northern Ireland needs to do more. We heard from both Scotland and the Republic of Ireland on how they have created Centres for Applied AI. Northern Ireland has failed to deliver this for the third year running.”

“AI Con has been an opportunity to showcase new developments in AI that can support societal and economic recovery. With Belfast now being a recognised tech hub, and with more and more businesses choosing Northern Ireland, AI Con platformed debate to ignite discussion and the sharing of ideas with a bigger audience.”

Dr Kathryn Harkin, Senior Manager at Allstate Northern Ireland commented: “We are thrilled to have been involved in this year’s AI Con following hugely successful events over the last three years. A key challenge for business is understanding the benefits of deploying AI. That is why conversations between technology and business leaders are needed now more than ever to open more opportunities for businesses as the focus turns to economic recovery.”