How Much Does It Cost To Insure A Lotus?

The success of Lotus in Formula 1 dates back to its early days as a manufacturer of racing vehicles. The company, which previously produced the amazing Esprit and Elise, is switching to producing only electric cars. The forthcoming Emira is anticipated to be the final internal combustion-powered car produced by the company. The Emira is a replacement for both the Evora and the Exige, and it comes with an option of a turbocharged four-cylinder or supercharged V6 engine. The Evija hypercar, expected to produce roughly 2,000 horsepower, travel up to 215 miles on a single charge, and top 200 mph, will be Lotus’ first all-electric vehicle. The power of Lotus is unmatched. If you own one of these, similar to other cars, it is important to get your Lotus insured.

The beginning of Lotus

Anthony Colisn Chapman, a Brit, founded the business in 1948. As a passionate racer, Chapman sought to create a vehicle that would meet his high standards. Lotus Cars Ltd. was the name given to the business when it was first established in 1955. The lightweight construction of these autos was among its most inventive feature. They were the first cars with fiberglass skins and skeletons and consequently incredibly light and agile. The business has continued to emphasize performance while maintaining its edgy look.

Insuring a Lotus

It’s difficult to beat Lotus when it comes to exotic sports vehicles with an aggressive design. This high-end automaker is renowned for its elite fleet’s bold design and outstanding performance. The brand is uncommon in the United States because it is a British automaker. The company is also not recognised for manufacturing its vehicles in large quantities. Instead, it is dedicated to making the best possible sports vehicles in terms of quality and design. Paying such close attention to detail has a cost. These devices are not inexpensive. You’ll have to shell out a sizable sum of money to purchase one, and you’ll also pay a lot to get your lotus car insurance. That said, there are no official numbers about the average annual cost to insure these cars. However, you can rest assured that your monthly premium would cost you a huge amount.

Safety is not the main concern

Today’s best safety features force automakers to compromise on a vehicle’s overall performance. The business doesn’t appear overly concerned with including many safety features because performance and speed are key concerns. Like Elise, Exige, and Evora, none of these vehicles have crash test ratings. People don’t purchase these cars for safety. Since safety is not a priority, it also increases the risk of insuring these rides.

These cars aren’t stolen frequently

There are extremely few Lotus models on the road at any given time. They do not appear on the listings created by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. These lists highlight the most commonly stolen models in the US. Since these cars are luxurious and exotic, their owners ensure to keep them locked away and out of sight. Consequently, theft rates don’t affect the exorbitant cost of insuring the average model.

Expensive cars cost a lot to protect

If you look at the typical model, you would think it is very expensive. They are not cheap, but neither are they the priciest cars in the world. The Elise convertible has a reasonable average MSRP of about $55,000. The average MSRP of the Evora coupe is $73,000, which is out of most people’s price range. The average cost of the car greatly influences the cost of its insurance.

Conclusion

Being a sports car, the Lotus car typically will fetch a substantially higher auto insurance premium than many common vehicles. This is due to the higher risk placed on car insurance companies; this risk includes greater repair costs and high-performance engines that could lure drivers to exceed the posted speed limit. The overall cost for Lotus automobile insurance, however, may be influenced by a wide range of factors like the ones discussed above. It is advisable to compare every auto insurance price before choosing one.