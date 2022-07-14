Discover the quality of Caviar Longino

Caviar has always been associated with parties and events where only people of great royalty were present at the court of the tsars of Russia. Caviar Longino & Cardenal can deliver the unique flavor and luxury feeling you deserve.

A brand that is closely linked to the history of caviar, as it began with the importation of fresh caviar from Iran. Know the reasons that you will be able to feel as if you were in the exotic and mysterious of the Shah of Persia.

A tradition of quality

In 1988, the partners of Longino & Cardenal managed to obtain license a “number 1” – IT0001 – as the first Caviar Repackaging Facility in Italy. This license is something very important and represents a quality company.

This proves to be a company specialized in taking caviar to the best restaurants and the most refined delicatessens in all of Italy.

All egg preparations are made with attention to the smallest details. The eggs are washed and mixed with salt and then vacuum packed. The right amount of salt that makes the product taste different, as well as the speed of the process and also the temperature define the organoleptic quality.

With professional experience and techniques, they can know when the sturgeon is ready to be caught. When the egg is very advanced in its ripening, it becomes very oily, and if not, it will be hard and tasteless.

It is present in the cities of New York, Dubai and Hong Kong. It is at the top among companies specializing in quality Caviar, the preparation and all the care for the environment in which the eggs are produced.

In which dish can Caviar be used?

The wide variety of caviar that Longino & Cardenal allows you to make sophisticated dishes with different foods and drinks. It is common to be seen at birthdays, Christmas and gala parties.

Pairing it with vodka is a good option, as it completes the caviar’s flavor and also cleanses the palate between meals. For those who like something lighter, you can use champagne.

A very simple and delicious dish to make is using crème Fraiche and caviar with toast, getting a crunchy and creamy texture. It is also common to see great chefs paired with pasta.

You can find several varieties of caviar by accessing the Longino & Cardenal store with all the details and options that you can use to enchant important and sophisticated moments for you.