Moto Race Gets New Sponsor at Armoy Road Races

Armoy Road Races has welcomed a new company on board for this year’s event which will take place on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th July 2022.

Lunney’s Electrical, a long-established family-owned business with shops in Portadown and Banbridge, will be sponsor of this year’s popular Moto 3/125GP/SS300 race.

David Lunney, owner of Lunney’s Electrical said: “We are looking forward to being involved with this year’s road racing at Armoy. As a big fan of the sport, it is a great opportunity to learn more about what goes into staging such a prestigious event.

“Armoy Road Races continues to grow year on year and I’m sure this year’s event will be no different, attracting big numbers of riders and fans alike. We’re excited for all the racing that’s to come!”

Bill Kennedy MBE, Clerk of Course commented: “We would like to welcome Lunney’s Electrical as a new sponsor for this year. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank David Lunney and all our other sponsors for their support as without them we would not be in a position to put on the races.

“We are expecting a great turn out of top riders and spectators this year and our preparations are well under way. Race weekend won’t be long in coming around.”

The Armoy Road Races will take place on Friday 29th and Saturday 30th July 2022. This event was enabled by funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

For more information, visit the website: www.armoyroadraces.com search for ‘AMRRC’ on Facebook or follow on twitter @ArmoyRoadRaces.