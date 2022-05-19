How Breakthrough Technology Helps Traders and Investors

How have the most recent changes in technology impacted the world of trading? In large part, the term trading encompasses more than just the buying and selling of securities like stocks, commodities, and forex. In fact, the recent surge in artificial intelligence and global blockchain networks have transformed all kinds of economic interactions between people worldwide. The changes are so pervasive and revolutionary that the 2020s are already proving to be a time of major transition from the old way of doing things to the new.

Cryptocurrency, enabled by the blockchain network, has become the first truly international form of money. AI (artificial intelligence) and other highly sophisticated tech developments let humans put hundreds of tasks on auto-pilot, including chores that were once labor intensive, like automotive assembly. Mobile payments have been around for nearly two decades but are finally a core component of the way most financial institutions do business with their customers. Consumers now shop online as much as they do in brick-and-mortar stores.

Investors use online brokerage services and trading platforms to transact every kind of securities deal imaginable. Machines and technology have become an inseparable part of almost every economic or monetary interaction between human beings. Here are some of the ways technology has made it easier for individuals to perform everyday tasks through their favorite brokerage firms, via online connections, of course. If you download MT4 with AvaTrade, you can take advantage of all the features the platform offers, like a fully functional demo account for practicing, detailed charting, real-time tech analysis, programmable trading strategies, multiple signals, and much more.

Web-Based Platforms

Most of the top brokers offer web-based trading, which is the simplest way for clients to gain access to most of the bells and whistles of the more advanced platforms. For starters, using a web-based solution means you don’t need to download or install others apps or programs. Users simply log onto the broker’s site and begin using the platform’s features to make trades.

What can they do? Web-based features include multiple studies and various technical indicators, so even the newest trading enthusiasts can apply sophisticated analysis to their decision making. There are detailed charts with several timeframes, usually up to one month. There’s also pattern recognition, and all the features are 100 percent integrated directly into the user’s browser.

MT4

MetaTrader 4 is a platform that has built a reputation among forex traders. That’s because it was specifically designed with their needs in mind. If your broker offers MT4 and you deal in forex, you’ll have a wealth of functionality at your fingertips. The high-tech design is easy to navigate and comes with a relatively short learning curve. There’s even a built-in demo trainer for people who want to practice before going live.

What does the tech behind MT4 offer to beginning and experienced users? Its power is the primary reason it’s so popular for online securities transactions. While its simple, logical interface is perfect for newcomers, MT4 contains enough advanced features for the most experienced to appreciate. With several different chart displays, ten timeframes, and thousands of technical indicators, MT4 is the ideal example of how the digital age has enabled people from all walks of life to get involved in the markets.

MT5

Contrary to popular belief, MT5 is not an advanced version of MT4. The big difference is that MT5 allows trading in asset classes other than forex. Of course, because it came along later, MetaTrader 5 does include several advanced components and features like custom indicators and expert advisors. Users can set MT5 for copy trading or following experts in order to mirror their activities. You can use it to design custom indicators if you wish to venture past the thousands offered within the included features. Likewise, security is high, and so are user-friendly aspects. It’s up to you to select from forex, equity shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ETFs (exchange traded funds), indices, CFDs (contracts for difference), etc.

Automated and Copy Trading

Some service providers offer fully automated functionality. That way, you can set your account activity to automatic and follow the activities of whichever experts you choose, as long as they are listed on your brokerage’s site. You decide whether to continue or stop following at any time. Copy trading is usually a completely automated function in which users select an expert and connect a designated portion of their capital to be used for the transactions. Beginners can learn a lot by observing what their chosen expert does. Or, they can use an expert advisor, which are not humans but programs that let you automate some or all of your buying and selling activities.