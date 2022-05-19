Derry Girls inspires tours & fan experiences

The hit TV show, Derry Girls, may be ending after the third series but its legacy will live on in the place that inspired it with the creation of themed tours and food experiences to delight fans.

But it is the rich history of the region, the LegenDerry food and drink, friendliness of the people and quality of the places to eat and stay that will have visitors coming back for more to the 400-year-old Walled City, explained Odhran Dunne, Visit Derry.

Visit Derry - Derry Girls Tours

Watch this video on YouTube

Odhran said: “As the ‘Home of Derry Girls’ the city had a starring role in the series with creator, Lisa McGee herself describing it as “another character in the show”. The historic city walls, Bogside area and iconic landmarks such as The Guildhall, Long Tower Church and Free Derry Corner are regularly used as a backdrop to the hit show.

“Our message to visitors is to book a short break to fill the Derry Girls shaped hole in their lives now the final series has ended. Become a Derry Girl by following in the footsteps of Erin, Orla, Michelle, Clare and James with an expert local guide; enjoy the food that features in the show and get a selfie at the famous mural. Come as yourself but leave a Derry Girl”, said Odhran.

The must-do Derry Girls themed experiences

Martin McCrossan City Tours – Derry Girls Tour

Walk in the footsteps of the characters with Derry girl, Charlene McCrossan, for a walking tour of the most famous filming locations in the city, including the Derry Girls mural. The Derry Girls Tour leaves every Saturday at 12:00. It costs £10.00pp and lasts approximately 2 hours. Pre booking is essential. Visit http://derrycitytours.com/ for more information.

Derry Guided Tours – Derry Girls Original Sites Tour (Private Tour)

Derry Girls Original Sites Tour showcases the locations of some of the most hilarious scenes from the television sensation. Dennis’s Wee Shop, Pump Street and many others are taken in on this fun filled tour. So, if you’re not sure what the difference is between a cream finger and a cream horn, you will find out on the Derry Girls sites walking tour. Visit www.derryguidedtours.com for more information.

New Derry Girls Food Tour

Fans of the show will taste the food from the show and even get to make their very own cream horn at Doherty’s Bakery followed by a flaming sambuca at a local bar. The tour will showcase the humour, personality and character that Derry is famous for, and people will be stuffed to the gills by the end of the tour. The Derry Girls Food tour is available from Wild Atlantic Travel Co Taste the North West from June. Taste The North West – Wild Atlantic Travel Co

Everglades Hotel, Derry Girls Afternoon Tea

The Derry Girls Afternoon Tea features the cream horn, shared by Granda Joe, a cone of chips in homage to the Chippy fiasco, the famous Derry sausage roll baps, a classic Tayto Cheese & Onion crisp sarnie, as well as a host of local tray bake favourites that would make Ma Mary proud. Enjoy Derry Girls Afternoon Tea for £30 per person and receive an exclusive Hastings Derry Girls Duck. This experience must be booked at least 24 hours in advance by calling 028 7132 1066. Visit https://www.hastingshotels.com/everglades-hotel/afternoon-tea.html for more information.

Smash Hits Selfie

Head to Visit Derry’s Visitor Information Centre to get your selfie with the official Derry Girls Smash Hits cut-out. The Visitor Centre has loads of classic Derry Girls memorabilia as well as interactive and fascinating installations about the history of Derry.

Derry Girls Mural

The city’s most selfie friendly spot, the Derry Girls Mural – commissioned by Channel 4 to promote the second series – is a must-see for fans of the show. The mural depicts the five main characters – for which UV Arts’ Karl Porter painted the uniform, Raymond Boner the hair and Dave O’Hara the facial features. Eagle eyed fans will notice that UV Arts have temporarily changed the original painting, which showed Michelle holding up two fingers in the peace sign, to three fingers as a nod to the third series.

And there’s more -- visit the Walled City Brewery and enjoy one of the Derry Girls inspired small batch beers such as ‘Sexy Priest’, ‘Punt Purse’ or ‘Derry Spice’. Stay cool with a visit to Dairy Girls ice cream parlour located beside the Derry Girls mural, name that tune at The Yellow Yard record shop featured in series 3 that’s now a quirky retail store with independent traders or take a trip to Foyle Books which is a second-hand bookshop located in the stunning Craft Village.

Odhran concluded: “You don’t have to be a fan of the show to fall in love with the city. The many museums bring our fascinating history to life and the food culture is as varied as it is delicious. We have many world-class events happening throughout 2022 like the Foyle Maritime Festival, the LegenDerry Street Food Festival and Derry Halloween. We have something for everyone so get online now and book a break to Derry.”