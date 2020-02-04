Getting the Most From Your Truck Driving Course

Trucking is an evergreen profession that continues to provide opportunities for men and women looking for a stable career. Despite the attraction, a lot of new drivers don’t have enough knowledge of different types of truck driving courses available to them. Even if they are aware of these courses, they don’t know if a truck driving class is for them and if they will fit in?

If so, the following questions will help get these answers:

What exactly is a truck driving course?

A truck driving course is offered by private institutions and state-affiliated schools enabling drivers to get training and pass their road tests. Almost all popular truck training programs offered by such institutions consist of two modules. The first part is classroom training where drivers learn road rules, safety procedures, and other non-technical aspects important for driving a truck. The second part of the course constitutes intensive training on the type of truck that you want to drive.

Not all schools offer driving tests; therefore, you should check with your desired truck training school to see if they offer driving lessons. At the end of a successful road test, the driver can apply to get a full license.

What skills you can learn at the truck driving school?

Despite some differences in how courses are taught, everyone will learn basic driving guidelines that include learning about road signs and road regulations pertaining to the specific kind of vehicle that you intend to drive. The lessons will also include basic non-technical instructions on how to maneuver a larger capacity vehicle. Such instructions allow potential truck drivers to understand how driving a large vehicle has its own challenges and constraints.

The course will also provide clear instructions on how to follow proper safety signals on the road and how to get help when required. Learning the lesson also offers truck drivers the ability to work with the different signals in the trucks they are driving. Another important component of driver training is reading maps and planning long trips. Nowadays, the school curriculum often integrates the basics of GPS routing. Unlike a basic map, understanding truck maps are important because specialized truck maps contain vital information on the designated truck routes and timings along certain routes.

The Driving School

A driving school is just like a short and intensive course that prepares you for the real world. The length of the course can vary greatly, but typically it’s an eight-week-long course. The curriculum is often divided into learning vehicle systems, documentation, road operations, and may include driving or using a driving simulator.

The initial stage mainly consists of classroom studies; however, students move outside in the second stage to interact with the truck and learn how to do a pre-trip inspection. Depending on the curriculum, students also learn to deal with emergencies and handling hazardous materials. Once completed, the student is given the certificate of completion.

Most driving schools have additional facilities to train their students on the road. In fact, some schools are also authorized to take road tests overseen by qualified instructors.

Students and the Class Environment

Just like any other traditional school, the diversity of students at a truck school may surprise most individuals. The class will likely consist of many high-school graduates who’re often attracted by lucrative income opportunities. You will also find college graduates who are looking for a different type of lifestyle that can offer them more freedom compared to white-collar jobs.

Many individuals facing a slump in their industry also change their career paths to earn income from a reliable industry. In fact, many individuals make a transition to the trucking industry because it continues to prosper despite the ongoing slump in other sectors. In New Zeland and Australia, truck drivers are in demand not only due to the historic role that the industry has played in the economy of both countries but also due to an older generation of drivers that is retiring soon.

First Weeks in a Truck Driving School

The first week in the classroom will likely include lectures on the basics of truck driving. The instructor will try to cover the basics of road safety, signals, and how truck driving is different from driving smaller vehicles. The list of concepts may include:

Instructions regarding commercial lanes and routes followed by a truck driver.

Lectures on speed limits and understanding the dynamics of truck speed under different weather conditions.

Talking about pressure breaks and keeping an appropriate distance from other vehicles

How to react to road hazards, which are a constant threat to commercial drivers on long routes.

Problems with winter driving, and how to cope with slippery conditions on snow and ice.

Driving at night, which is often the most practical time to drive large trucks and 18-wheelers.

Discussion on avoiding accidents, and how to cope with an accident.

Tire safety issues and how important is it for truck drivers to check air pressure and use appropriate tools to change tires when required.

EPA regulations and the impact of environmental pollution.

Driving laws related to drunk driving and consumption of alcohol.

Discussions on headlight and windshield wiper laws, and why headlights play an instrumental role in the safety of the truck driver and the oncoming traffic.

Lectures on cargo and how to safely maneuver a truck attached to a trailer.

Notes on handling hazardous materials and the laws pertaining to the safety regulations of such materials.

Mantaining logbooks and driving records for the trucking company and the traffic police.

Please note that most courses will rely heavily on preparing the students for theoretical aspects of truck driving. To get practical training, you will either need to enroll in another driving school or continue the course with your existing school if they offer driving facilities.

Out-of-Class Training

Despite the emphasis on providing theoretical knowledge to its students, the second part of the training deals with the practical aspects. During this stage, students are taken out of their classes to learn about important checklists. For instance, they learn how to conduct a pre-trip inspection before going on the road. It’s a vital part of a successful driving course because any mishap on the road means a loss of revenue for the truck owner, the company, and other stakeholders.

Logbook training and keeping the record of driving is also an equally critical task. Every truck driver should maintain a logbook because it’s an important evidence of activities and safety procedures followed by the driver. Drivers also learn how to maintain mechanical and safety equipment. The hands-on training provides confidence to students that they can independently handle minor mechanical faults.

Many first-time drivers don’t go to a driver training school, which can be a costly mistake. Even if you’ve experienced driving commercial vehicles, a truck driving course will ensure that you get hands-on experience and knowledge of the local and international rules. In the long run, the knowledge will drivers save time and help deal with stressful situations in a timely manner.

Many first-time drivers don't go to a driver training school, which can be a costly mistake. Even if you've experienced driving commercial vehicles, a truck driving course will ensure that you get hands-on experience and knowledge of the local and international rules. In the long run, the knowledge will drivers save time and help deal with stressful situations in a timely manner.