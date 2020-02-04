Why It’s Crucial to Have a Business Account

One of the tasks you need to handle when starting a business is to open a banking account for it. It’s essential to ensure that the business deposits and expenditures are separated from your own. In such cases, maintaining separate records for business and personal banking just doesn’t cut it.

1. Clean and Accurate Bookkeeping

Every entrepreneur wants to start their venture at the lowest cost possible. That’s understandable. But before you start cutting costs by not opening a business banking account take into account the energy and time that will go into preparing your details when the tax season arrives.

Just try and imagine how the bank statement will look like if personal and business transactions are not separated. Considering that you will most likely use your checkbook to pay for all business transactions, the entries are likely to be voluminous. And as the venture continues to expand, the volume and complexity of your transactions will continue to expand.

At the very least, you will be expected to delineate and document each transaction in great detail when filing your taxes. Choosing to combine both business and personal finances means that the process will become harder and more time consuming each year.

2. To Prove that the Business Is Not a Hobby

When running the business from your residence, it’s important to ensure that the personal and business expenses are separated. For instance, you have to make a deduction for the home business space. This also calls for you to learn to separate home expenses from the detailed office expenses to enable you to make the requisite write-off calculations. The IRS (Internal Revenue Service) tends to be picky about business owners proving that their ventures are in fact a legit business and not a mere hobby. In short, you will need to prove that you have made proceeds on the Federal Tax Form Schedule C 3 years out of 5.

3. Professionalism

You require a merchant (bank) to accept bank-related transactions on all sales made by the business. This means that you have to start by obtaining a business account. For those with retail ventures, they will also need to get a banking account for their point of sale systems. Every entrepreneur wants their business to maintain a certain edge.

Separating personal and business finances help to suggest that you have a principal commitment to organization and professionalism. It also implies that when you are writing a cheque to one of your suppliers, they will be able to note that the cheques are indeed coming from an organization, and so will the IRS.