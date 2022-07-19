Five Tips For Supporting LGBT Employees

Include LGBT Employees When Creating Policies

Many policies, including things like pensions, holiday policies, health insurance and relocation allowances are set up with traditional families in mind. Rewrite those policies to include members of the LGBT community. Make sure your anti-discrimination policies offer equal protection for everyone in the workplace. Communicate the policies to all of your employees so they know they can report discrimination or harassment. Everyone should feel safe in the workplace, regardless of their sex, sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Provide LGBT Inclusion Training

Offer training to all of your employees so they understand what discrimination or harassment might look like. In many cases, employees mean well but don’t understand how their off-hand comments might be hurtful to someone who is a part of the LGBT community. Giving people the chance to learn more about the community and the challenges they face can help to constructively create an environment where everyone feels safe.

Engage With LGBT Employees

Work with existing LGBT employees so they have mentoring and networking opportunities, as well as a chance to provide feedback to leadership. By giving employees a chance to talk to their peers, you’ll create an environment where they feel comfortable discussing the issues they face and they’ll have an opportunity to give constructive feedback.

Support LGBT Allies Who Can Promote Inclusiveness In The Workplace

Find straight people who are willing to be allies to the LGBT community and who can champion the message of diversity to others who may be less well-informed. Help these people spread the message that diversity is to be celebrated. Give these allies the support they need to be a bridge between the LGBT community and the rest of the workforce.

Consider What LGBT Inclusion Looks Like, and Celebrate Successes As You Work Towards Inclusion

Inclusion means different things to different businesses and it isn’t just for pride month 2022. You may wish to hire more LGBT workers or help those who are already a part of the community be more open about their identity. It’s important to do this while also supporting other marginalized groups. Talk to the community and work out important milestones that can be used to measure your success. Revisit your plans on a regular basis to track your progress towards your long-term diversity goals.