Action Mental Health’s specialist counselling service, ‘AMH New Life Counselling’ has had a very special reason to celebrate. The organisation is one of 250 successful UK charities to receive funding, as part of Barclays response to the global pandemic.

AMH New Life Counselling is delighted to have received a £100,000 donation of support from Barclays, enabling the charity to continue to deliver meaningful services here in Northern Ireland. The funding will enable Action Mental Health to provide hundreds of vital counselling sessions to local people, at a time when demand for services continues to grow.

Barclays launched their 100×100 UK COVID-19 Community Relief Programme to support COVID-19 relief work in local communities. The programme, which forms part of their wider COVID-19 Community Aid Package, focuses on supporting UK charity partners who are meeting the immediate needs of people in our communities, including low income families, those facing financial hardship, isolated elderly people and key workers.

The fund has focused on several areas including supporting mental health to meet the needs of communities as they emerge from the pandemic, Barclays is supporting Action Mental Health with a £100,000 donation to support its specialist counselling service.

Adrian Doran, Head of Corporate Banking, Barclays Northern Ireland said: “Our 100×100 charity partners have been working tirelessly to support vulnerable communities across Northern Ireland through what has been a difficult time. These charities have championed a range of causes, including tackling homelessness, food poverty or loneliness, and we are immensely grateful for their work in the communities in which we live and work.

“While we are starting to emerge from the most acute stage of the crisis, the effects of the pandemic will continue to be felt by many. Our decision to extend our 100×100 Programme for a second time reflects this, allowing Barclays to support a total of 12 Northern Ireland charities in their crucial work in our local communities.

“By working with charities like Action Mental Health who best understand the needs of their communities in Northern Ireland we can ensure help is getting right into the heart of society. We hope that by partnering with incredible local charities, we can continue to help people in need as they emerge from the crisis.”

David Babington, Chief Executive of Action Mental Health said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this extremely generous support from Barclays. We know that the full impact of the pandemic has yet to be felt, but for many people it has already had a very serious impact on their mental health. As a local charity, we are well placed to provide support to people in our communities and this £100,000 donation from Barclays will help us reach many more people.”

As part of its 100×100 Programme, Barclays initially invited UK charities to apply for one of 100 donations of £100,000. Inspired by the scale of the response, the bank expanded the programme to help a further 100 charities and as the impact of the pandemic continues to be felt, Barclays has now made a further 50 donations of £100,000 to UK charities to reach a total of 250 charities.