Escape Everyday Life With a Boat Hire!

When we look for a holiday, we’re usually looking for something to escape from. Whether it’s our workplace, business stress or our home town, we fantasise about remote islands and far-away mountains. One of the best ways to achieve this escapism dream can be through boat hire.

Boat hire sounds idyllic, but it also sounds unattainable. Whilst this used to be the case for many people, today it’s an incredibly easy-to-access form of vacation.

In Europe, for example, there are thousands upon thousands of potential boats to hire for a day – or a week. Boat hire in the UK is particularly popular right now given international travel friction, with options such as sailboats, catamarans, yachts, and motorboats. These can range from £50 a day up to £1,000+ and can be used to sail around Europe at your peril. Southampton and London are popular destinations to find such boats for hire, but rest assured that they exist almost anywhere.

The reason boat hires are so great for escaping the hustle and bustle of everyday life is because they do not pertain to traffic and road systems. They completely break into newfound freedom in which you can sail anywhere, any direction, at any time – and at your own pace.

Sunbathing, anchoring up and diving, or berthing on a popular dock to enjoy the coastal restaurants, there’s no end of possibilities when travelling via boat.

Many will believe that they’re not experienced enough but this is simply untrue. It’s possible to have a captain with the boat hire, but not mandatory. Either way, you’re going to be learning a lot about being self-sufficient and sea life, which are invaluable skills that may birth a new hobby.

Unique experiences with a boat

The most unique experience when renting a boat for a vacation is that it’s totally private. It doesn’t feel like a hotel room, you feel completely isolated. This means the quality of time you’re spending with friends and family is as pure as it can be, with no distractions. A captain can also help take your mind off boat duties, allowing you to fully relax and indulge in weightless privacy.

It also means there’s no set schedule. You can indulge in fantastic food and drink at any time, on your own terms. Some larger yachts with a crew will also create gourmet meals for you, having a personalised menu with an experienced chef.

Alternatively, it can be your time to reconnect with nature. Boats can help people rediscover their appreciation for nature, whether it’s through swimming with incredible sea life or appreciating the importance of weather and the ocean. You may find yourself enjoying the most incredible sunsets of a lifetime and spotting species you’ve never seen before.

Improving our mental health

It’s important to take care of your mental health, and those who are career-orientated are often most vulnerable. Boat hires certainly offer catharsis for entrepreneurs and hard workers by creating a stress-relieving setting that allows you to recompose and reconnect. We can often feel trapped in our daily work routine, and so choosing the right holiday – not just any holiday – is important to free ourselves and unwind for a week respite.