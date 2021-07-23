Bookmark These Trading Websites for Successful Trading

Trading is all about precisely following the market trends right this very second. Any news can get old in seconds; hence it is essential to keep yourself updated about the market developments. There are a few websites that offer such free services. Here are a few of them listed you should definitely follow if you are an investor.

Trading Economics:

To become a successful trader, it is important to understand the market fundamentals. Well, Trading Economics makes this process easy, which provides data for over 190 countries. Not just that, it also offers 20 million economic indicators, stock market indexes, exchange rates, government bond yields and commodity prices.

The website offers interesting indicators to search through the website database and historical data. You can use endless parameters such as GDP Growth Rate, Inflation Rate and Balance of Trade. You may be a newbie or a seasoned player, this site has to offer something for everyone.

Stock Charts:

If you are looking to find the right website that can help you visualize data and analyze the markets better to find promising new stocks and funds and make smart investment decisions, what better website than the one founded by Chip Anderson, a former Microsoft developer who worked on Windows 1, 2 and 3?

For nearly two decades, Stock Charts has provided innovative, award-winning charting and analysis tools to a global audience. They are all about serving the array of active traders and investors.

StockTwits:

In today’s world, when social media platforms are the best place to gather information, Stock Twits is one you should definitely sign up for. Follow other traders to get timely information on stocks. You get to see what actual investors and traders are saying in real-time about the stocks, crypto, futures, and forex you care about for free. This platform should just be used to get some trading ideas and should not be used for anything else. Keeping your focus on market research is more important.

Trading Guide:

There are so many trading apps available nowadays that it can get overwhelming to find one that works for you. There are high chances you end up choosing the wrong trading app and lose a lot of hard-earned money. Comprehensively follow TradingGuide to get an accurate review of all the UK based forex trading apps. They offer honest reviews, and the best part is their research is so detailed with no scope of bias.

Forex Factory:

As the name suggests, Forex Factory is a trading website only for professional Forex traders. They offer an excellent news section that covers all important market news. They excel in providing trades information and keeping them vary of misinformation so that they do not make wrong trading decisions based on that. The platform lets newbies connect with experienced traders to share knowledge.

In Conclusion:

You may have your trading strategy planned based on research, but these free websites offer additional tools and information that help you trade in a more informed manner. Remember, knowledge is the way to succeed in trading and following such niche websites will make sure that you are always updated.