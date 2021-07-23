5 Benefits of Managing Your Retail Inventory With a System

Just like the saying goes, time is money, for the retailers, however, inventory is money. The levels of your inventory changes daily but if you are wise enough to keep a track of your inventory with a proper retail inventory management system, your business cash flow will also be consistent without any extra effort.

But then what is retail inventory management all about?

Inventory management can be defined as the practice of planning the purchase, storage, and sales of the stocks so that there is proper supply as per demand. The stocks can be raw materials, manufactured parts, or even finished products. It is the act of balancing the demand and the supply of products in a retail business- of handling the supply chain management effectively so that you have the right stock readily available for your customers.

In other words, the main purpose of the retail inventory management system is to ensure that your business can meet the market demand without overstocking the products. Overstocking of products can block a part of your business capital which can slow down the process of revenue earning.

Doing inventory management with accuracy can save money and also help you in running your business operations smoothly and effectively. When you regularly track the stocks with an inventory management system, it can help you in avoiding any stock-related errors. There are also several other advantages of using retail inventory management with a system.

Top 5 benefits of having a retail inventory management system

Source

Now coming to the benefits of a retail inventory management system and how it can improve your cash flow:

Inventory is considered the largest asset that a business has. While it is expensive to purchase, it also holds the company responsible unless the products are sold for a significant profit percentage. If you are not able to sell the products in your inventory list, it can eat up your business capital.

Using shop inventory software can give you a competitive advantage when it comes to stocking products for your business. It will minimize the returns and keep the stocks moving. When you use retail inventory management software, you can take quick and smart decisions instantly.

You can gain several advantages on your product stocks when you have a dedicated retail inventory management system in place. It saves time, effort, and money other than giving you a clear edge over your business operations. With a retail inventory management system, you can have:

Traceability of the products at ease

Inventory management systems like Shop inventory software uses batch tracking capabilities. You can trace your products and stocks more efficiently. Now pick up the products with their specific batch numbers that have all the other information stored in the batch details like manufacturing and the expiry date etc. Create unique product IDs for all your products and add descriptions to them. This will also help you to keep track of the different types of products that you have in stock. It is imperative to say that this feature simplifies the restocking procedure for your products. This also makes it quick and convenient for you to identify items that look similar to other products.

Automate the management system

Source

The inventory retail management system uses spreadsheets that can keep a tally of the total stock quantities and also keeps the number count up to date. It is otherwise a rather tedious task and if done manually, can go wrong. With the software, you can keep a track of which products are running out of stock and what are items need a quick reorder. Since the software uses an automated process, you can identify the problem areas quickly and take immediate action.

Identify products based on their values

As a retailer, you must have a clear understanding of which products are your bestsellers and move out quickly from your stocks. When you have a count of quick-moving stocks, you can reinvest on time so that your sales keep soaring without the products getting out of stock. Investing in an appropriate retail inventory management system can assist you in identifying the stocks that are moving quickly or slowly so that you can reallocate your budget as per priority.

Get real-time data with complete accuracy

Get real-time notifications with the most accurate data feed from the retail inventory system. These data are of utmost importance as they can provide you with more incoming sales opportunities. Generate stock reports that can provide you information about the current stock details.

This retail inventory management software can also help you in eliminating other issues that lead to loss of revenue for your business. For instance, many retailers often deal with employee theft. It is one of the biggest reasons for revenue loss in the US. When you have a stringent inventory control system, it can help you in identifying such issues beforehand so that you can resolve them at the earliest.

Save on operational costs

When you have a dedicated retail inventory management system tool, it will keep you updated with the nitty-gritty of each item in your stock, the reports of sold items, and the track report from manufacturing to the shipment. Since the process is completely automated, it reduces the operational cost in terms of resources and labor significantly.

Ways in which a retail management inventory benefits your business

Now that we know about the advantages of having a retail inventory management system for your business, let’s learn about how it can be beneficial for your business.

When you know what items you need to order from your suppliers and how many you already have in stock, such knowledge will help you in deciding on the pricing strategy for your products.

Overstocking of products or a shortage of them, both can come at a cost. Do you know that in 2018, the retailers of the US alone have lost around $300 billion in revenue simply because of poor decisions regarding retail inventory management?

Good retail inventory management can drive your sales and helps you in delivering a great user experience for your customers. It also helps you in keeping your stocking budgets within control.

With well managed retail inventory management software you will be able to:

Meet your customer demands and also future-proof your business

Demand forecasting makes your business loss-proof to a certain extent since it is an integral part of retail inventory management.

Provide your customers a memorable user experience

When you can supply your customers with the products that they demand at the right time, it gives them a satisfactory user experience. It also reduces the probability of your customers choosing your competitors over you.

Save money and earn revenue

Tracking your stocks with proper inventory management can help you in knowing which stock-keeping units are present and where they are available and in how many quantities. This will help you in marking the damaged products so that they are not sold off to the customers unknowingly.

It is imperative to say that if you happen to ship damaged products to your customers, they will never want to come back to you for further business again. Why take such a risk when you can eliminate the chances of sending damaged products to your customers with a good retail inventory management system.

How to choose the best retail inventory management system for your business?

The easiest option is to do your bit of research to find the best retail inventory management system software that suits your requirement. But there are some basic conditions that you must keep in mind:

You must have a clear understanding of the problems that you are facing with your stocks when doing the stock consolidation manually.

You must also have a specific idea about how you will use this software so that you can consider any integration that might be necessary for your retail stocks.

Certain features are most common in almost all retail inventory management systems. When choosing software for your retail business, look for the software that comes loaded with essential features like cycle counting, automated replenishment, and traceability.

You must focus on real-time data collection along with accurate reporting and analytics features.

Conclusion

Managing a retail inventory can make or break your business. Proper insights into the stocks can be critical for the success of your business. A smart retail inventory management system can improve your cash flow in the business. At the same time, it can reduce operational costs significantly.

There is numerous retail inventory management software available all over the web. Not all of them might be suitable for you. Some might be just the perfect fit for your retail business. Spend some time online exploring the options available on the web and choose the one that best suits your requirements and goes hand in hand with your retail business. Having a retail inventory system for your business will give you a new approach with which you can set new milestones in the coming years.

Author bio

Atreyee Chowdhury works full-time as an Instructional Designer and is passionate about writing. She has helped many small and medium-scale businesses achieve their content marketing goals with her carefully crafted content that is both informative and engaging. She lives in Bangalore, India with her husband and parents. She loves to read, experiment with different cuisines, travel, and explore the latest content marketing and L&D trends in her free time. You can reach her on Linkedin or write to her at [email protected] to discuss your content marketing requirements.