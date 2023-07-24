Belfast Academy of Marketing to Launch Sustainability in Marketing Qualification

ESG is leading the way for every organisation’s strategy, so it’s now more important than ever to ensure that your people are geared up to meet your objectives. With that in mind, Belfast Academy of Marketing is launching a Sustainable Marketing Diploma starting with the Sustainability Award this August.

This qualification from the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) will help marketers set themselves apart from the competition, working towards a more sustainable future within business practices and using marketing methods to facilitate that change.

Who’s it for?

This module is aimed at marketers who are in operational, supervisory or management roles.

Participants will learn how to create a brand purpose that aligns with sustainability imperatives and understand how marketing is a crucial step in communicating these initiatives with stakeholders.

Why consider this award?

Senior marketers should consider enrolling for the Sustainability Award as it aligns with the growing importance of corporate responsibility and sustainability practices.

Marketers will learn how to implement marketing campaigns and initiatives that prioritise environmental objectives and social impact, ensuring that their organisation can inspire positive change within their industry.

The Sustainability Award provides an opportunity to showcase and celebrate a commitment to sustainability principles, encouraging others to follow suit, enhancing brand reputation, and attracting socially-conscious consumers.

By promoting and incentivising sustainable marketing efforts, senior marketers can drive the industry-wide transformation towards more responsible and ethical marketing practices that contribute to a better future for people and the planet.

When is it?

The Sustainability Award will take place on the 4th, 5th and 12th of August 2023.

Participants will benefit from full-day learning sessions; 9.30am – 4.30pm.

Early booking is recommended in order to avoid disappointment.

How is the module delivered?

In order to meet their commitments to sustainability Belfast Academy of Marketing remains online with a number of flexible study options. You can choose to join us via Zoom on the dates above or sign up to study at a later date using our recorded classes.

How much is this module?

The CIM Sustainability Award is a Level 6 qualification, which is the equivalent of a degree apprenticeship.

The cost for the 3-day course is £600.

In order to achieve the qualification you will be required to be a member of the Chartered Institute and undertake a written assignment.

What will I learn?

The module is divided into three units, which are split across the 3 days of learning. Students can expect to complete the following units:

Understanding Sustainability

Delving into the broad concepts of sustainability and its implications for businesses and society (15%).

Evaluating the larger purpose of the organisation, including its societal commitments, and the role of marketing in achieving sustainability presently and in the future (20%).

Value Creation and Co-creation

Identifying a customer-centric approach to address sustainability challenges (15%).

Methods to collaborate and co-create with stakeholders to bring about change (15%).

Sustainability Implementation

Identifying the resources needed to bring about change and provide long-term value and profitable solutions (20%).

Creating a plan to implement change and measuring the results using effective metrics (15%).

Upon successful completion of the module, marketers will be able to use their marketing strategy as a catalyst for real change within their organisation. Leaving with tangible knowledge of how to plan, resource and execute key actions, and communicate how and why your organisation is responding to the evolving sustainability agenda.

What does the assessment look like?

In order to receive the Sustainably Award Level 6 qualification, participants will have to complete a written assessment. Belfast Academy of Marketing provides expert tutors who will help guide you and ensure that you are best prepared for this assessment.

Achieving the full diploma

This award is part of the Sustainable Marketing Diploma, If you would like to achieve the full diploma you will also need to successfully complete the Marketing & Digital Strategy and Innovation in Marketing awards – both are available with flexible study options in 2024 also.

More CIM Qualifications

Belfast Academy of Marketing also offers a range of other CIM professional marketing qualifications from level 3 to level 6 – we help marketers throughout their whole journey in professional development.

Check out the details below:

A CIM qualification at Level 3 provides you with the essential skills needed to enter the marketing industry and be able to perform professionally in a support-level role within the workplace. This is the CIM beginner’s marketing course – suited for those just starting out in marketing.

You’ll have the choice to choose from two qualifications at this level, to suit your individual career path. Each module can also be achieved as an individual award.

A Level 4 qualification is for those who already have some knowledge of marketing in a professional setting.

If you have a marketing degree and are new to a marketing role or if you have been working in marketing for a number of years and want a qualification to support your experience this could be the level for you.

For senior marketers and marketing managers responsible for managing the marketing function at an operational level the Level 6 qualifications enhance your subject matter knowledge.

If you have completed the Level 4 qualification then this will allow you to learn the topic at a deeper level and prepare you to graduate to a more senior position.

A level 6 diploma is the qualification for your route to becoming a Chartered Marketer.

Who are we?

Belfast Academy of Marketing is a leading learning partner, offering comprehensive support and guidance for those seeking to advance their professional development and marketing expertise.

BAM offers expert marketing courses from the reputable Chartered Institute of Marketing. Regardless of what stage you’re at in your career, they can assist your professional growth with industry-leading courses that are led by experienced and knowledgeable course instructors.

If you would like to discuss your professional growth in marketing, get in contact with Belfast Academy of Marketing.