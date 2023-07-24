firmus energy gets in on the act with FAME The Musical

Local natural gas supplier firmus energy has pledged its support for an initiative in Derry-Londonderry that gives 14 to 21-year-olds the chance to take their very first steps into the world of performing arts.

The Antrim-based company has come on board as the headline sponsor of FAME The Musical – a youth production and stage show that will be taking place in The Millennium Forum later next week.

The cast has already been picked following auditions and rehearsals are already in full swing for each of the four shows, with the curtain coming up on the first one on Wednesday, July 26th from 7.30pm.

A high-octane musical featuring the Academy award-winning title song – and a host of other catchy pop tunes – the amateur production tells the story of a group of young performing arts students who join New York City’s much celebrated High School in 1980 until they graduate from it four years later.

Barry Cassidy – an Energy Advisor for firmus energy – said: “firmus energy is proud to be actively involved in supporting community initiatives across Northern Ireland, especially in Derry-Londonderry – one of the first areas we brought natural gas to as part of our 10 Towns Network project in 2015.

“firmus energy recognises it is important to give something back to the local areas in which it operates, wherever possible. That is why the company is pledging its support to FAME The Musical. I would personally like to wish everyone involved with the production the very best of luck,” added Barry.

Welcoming the partnership with firmus energy for the big-selling musical, Cara McCartney – who is the Development and Creative Engagement Manager at The Millennium Forum in Derry – said: “We would like to extend our gratitude to firmus energy for their invaluable support as our show sponsor.

“As a registered charity, The Millennium Forum relies on the generosity of partners and funders like firmus energy to bring exceptional performances to over 300,000 people each year. This support enables us to reinvest in our community outreach initiatives, with our annual youth musical being a shining example.”

FAME The Musical is one of a number of performances that form part of The Millennium Forum’s youth musical and youth festival projects of which Derry Girls star Jamie Lee O’Donnell is a patron.

It is also the latest in a long line of charitable and community-type initiatives that firmus energy has sponsored. In tandem, many thousands of pounds have been raised by staff members for worthwhile causes right across Northern Ireland, either through fundraising events or sponsored challenges.